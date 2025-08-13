Big Brother is sizzling this summer, and the season is just getting started. The reality competition show’s ratings have been revealed, and it is looking good.

According to Deadline, the August 10 episode, which featured the season’s fifth Head of Household competition and nomination ceremony, was the best Sunday night of the season so far for broadcast and streaming. Ava Pearl became the HOH and nominated Keanu Soto, Vince Parano, and Zach Cornell for eviction.

The episode reached 3.22 million viewers on CBS. This was up seven percent from the previous Sunday. It is also 19 percent better than the same episode from last season.

Big Brother, which streams on Paramount+, saw a rise in viewership on the streamer by 14 percent from the previous week. It also had a 22 percent increase year-over-year.

Season 27 has had strong ratings since its premiere on July 10. In its first two weeks, Big Brother averaged 4.8 million viewers on multiple platforms. This was up nine percent from last summer.

The first two episodes of the season raked in 4.9 million viewers after one week. This was an 11 percent increase over the year prior.

The increase in views might be due to the fact that Season 12 and 13’s Rachel Reilly is back in the house. She was brought in as the 17th houseguest after the Mastermind’s Accomplice, who turned out to be Amy, successfully completed their tasks and unlocked the picture frame Rachel walked out of on premiere night.

Rachel is best known for winning Season 13 and being in a showmance with her now-husband, Brendon Villegas. She also caused chaos in the house during her first two seasons, which led to explosive fights. Despite being the only veteran player and winner in the house, Rachel has not yet been on the block. Could she become the first two-time winner?

Big Brother has not yet been renewed for Season 28, but these ratings look promising for another season.