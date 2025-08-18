Week five of Big Brother saw Zach Cornell leave the house after Ava Pearl put him, Vince Panaro, and Keanu Soto on the block. Now, there is a new Head of Household and three new nominees on the block. This time, it feels like old-school Big Brother.

For the HOH competition, the houseguests dressed up in their best 70s prom outfits and sat in a fake living room for their “prom after party.” They had five minutes to look through the rooms of the fake house and try to remember every detail.

When the five minutes were up, they returned to the living room, where the Party Slasher called them. He gave them clues like “go to the room that had 13 red flowers” or “the room that is safe has more red cups than blue.” There could be multiple answers per round. Whichever contestants were wrong were slashed by the slasher and eliminated from the competition.

The final round came down to Morgan Pope and Rachel Reilly. Rachel came out victorious and won her first HOH and competition of the season. This was her seventh HOH overall, tying her with Cody Calafiore (Season 16 and 22) for the all-time record.

She debated who to put up, with Vince as a given, since she has been trying to get him out for weeks. Rachel and Morgan also butted heads the previous week as Morgan said she wanted Rachel in the Jury. But, other two nominations were a toss-up. Once Rachel heard that her ally, Mickey Lee, was gunning to get her out, her decision became easier.

However, Mickey told Rachel that Kelley Jorgenson told Mickey that Rachel was afraid she was “icing her out” after Jimmy Heagerty’s eviction. Rachel then debated on whether to put Mickey or Kelley up.

At the nomination ceremony, Rachel settled on Vince, Mickey, and their ally, Morgan. Vince was not shocked. He was glad Rachel put him up at the beginning of the week, so he had the chance to fight for veto. Kelley is not off the block yet. She could be a renom if the veto is used.

Find out who will win the Power of Veto and if they will change the nominations in a 90-minute episode on Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.