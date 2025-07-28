With the fall portion of the 2025-2026 season only a couple months away, Fox has joined CBS and ABC in unveiling its premiere dates.

It all begins with Celebrity Name That Tune (hosted by Jane Krakowski) and, for the first time on Fox, Celebrity Weakest Link (with host Jane Lynch) on Monday, September 15. The network’s only night of live-action scripted TV this fall, with Murder in a Small Town and Doc, kicks off on Tuesday, September 23. Fox’s Animation Domination kicks off on Sunday, September 28, with The Simpsons (which will air its 800th episode in 2026), Universal Basic Guys, Krapopolis, and Bob’s Burgers. Also on the fall schedule are the returns of The Floor, Hell’s Kitchen, and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, and the premiere of 99 to Beat.

Other Fox series that will premiere in the 2025-2026 season include: drama Memory of A Killer; event series The Faithful; one-hour comedy Best Medicine; half-hour comedies American Dad!, Animal Control, Family Guy, Going Dutch and Grimsburg; the unscripted Beat Shazam, Don’t Forget The Lyrics, Extracted , Fear Factor: The Next Chapter (working title), LEGO Masters, Next Level Baker, Next Level Chef, and The Masked Singer.

Below, check out all of Fox’s fall 2025 premiere dates. (Plus, check out all the fall 2025 premiere dates we know so far here.)

Saturdays, ongoing

7:00 p.m.: Fox Sports Saturday

Fridays, beginning August 29

8:00 p.m.: Fox College Football Friday

Monday, September 15

8:00 p.m.: Name That Tune (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Celebrity Weakest Link (Series Premiere)

Tuesday, September 23

8:00 p.m.: Murder in a Small Town (Season 2 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Doc (Season 2 Premiere)

Wednesday, September 24

8:00 p.m.: The Floor (Season 4 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: 99 to Beat (Series Premiere)

Thursday, September 25

8:00 p.m.: Hell’s Kitchen (Season 24 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Season 4 Premiere)

Sunday, September 28

8:00 p.m.: The Simpsons (Season 37 Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Universal Basic Guys (Season 2 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Krapopolis (Season 3 Premiere)

9:30 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers (Season 16 Premiere)