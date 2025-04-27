Law & Order: Organized Crime has made the move from NBC to Peacock with its fifth season, and due to the nature of streaming shows, that means it will only consist of 10 episodes.

With the third already out, we’re closer to the Season 5 finale of the Christopher Meloni-led drama than you might realize. And there’s already been a big shakeup after that episode’s major exit — one of the series regulars who had been with the show since its premiere. What does that mean for the show’s future? Does Organized Crime have one? Read on for everything we know about a potential Season 6, from the cast to the premiere date and more.

Is Law & Order: Organized Crime renewed for Season 6?

Not yet. But it is still early on in the season, and it’s its first on Peacock.

When’s the Organized Crime Season 5 finale?

The 10-episode season, except the first two dropping on premiere day (Thursday, April 17), is rolling out weekly. The Season 5 finale will be available to stream on Peacock on Thursday, June 12, at 3a/2c.

Who’s in the Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 6 cast?

In addition to Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler, the series regular cast at the beginning of Season 5 included Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell, Rick Gonzalez as Detective Bobby Reyes, Ainsley Seiger as Detective Jet Slootmaekers, and Dean Norris as Randall Stabler. But by the end of Season 5 Episode 3, Jet had taken a leave from the team. And so should the series be renewed, and if there aren’t any other major changes, the Season 6 cast could include everyone except Seiger.

When would Organized Crime Season 6 premiere?

That’s hard to say. Streaming shows are 10 episodes, so it would either be a fall or midseason show. We predict the latter, just due to production, if it is renewed and is going to be released during the 2025-2026 season.

Is there an Organized Crime Season 6 trailer yet?

Not yet. Not only would it be too early, but the show hasn’t been renewed yet.

What’s going on with the other Law & Order shows?

Law & Order and SVU are still airing on NBC, now in their 24th and 26th seasons, respectively. Neither has been renewed or canceled.