22 Biggest 2025 Emmy Snubs & Surprises

Each year, the Emmys stir up conversation around the nominations, and 2025 is no different, as plenty of big hits were recognized, while some exciting surprises broke through. Meanwhile, some shows were completely snubbed from the categories.

While viewers cheer for their favorite shows’ triumphs, they’re also likely to lament the misses for stars and shows they were hoping to see honored in the nominations. The biggest question is, did your favorites surprise in the categories or get snubbed altogether? Among the most-nominated shows of the year are Severance, The Studio, The White Lotus, The Penguin, and The Pitt, as well as The Last of Us. Meanwhile, Hacks also scored big alongside The Bear and others.

Notably absent from major categories, though, are shows like The Righteous Gemstones, Interview With the Vampire, and many more. Scroll down for our roundup of the biggest snubs and surprises surrounding the 2025 Emmys, and let us know which snubs and surprises you’re most shocked by in the comments section below.

77th Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 14, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+