‘Bargain Block’ Star Keith Bynum Shares Emotional Update After HGTV Axed His Show

Bargain Block star Keith Bynum has shared an emotional update and thanked fans for their support after revealing that HGTV canceled his show. In his message he promised that he and his partner, Evan Thomas, “will continue to work on houses.”

The HGTV fan favorite went on Instagram on Saturday (July 5), where teased other projects and wished his followers a Happy 4th of July. “Hope everyone had a great 4th of July! Starting to feel like life is going to be right again,” Bynum wrote.

He continued, “Thank you all for the thousands of messages of love and support. Me, Evan and Shea (Hicks-Whitfield) have been shocked beyond belief to see the response and we’re so grateful. We love you all and just know, we’re doing fine and will continue to work on houses and someday soon we’ll share some new stuff :) Enjoy the weekend and love to you all!”

The update comes less than a month after Bynum revealed HGTV had dropped his show after four seasons. In a June 22 Instagram post, Bynum described the last six months as “a pretty wild journey,” saying his life and business “have been put through the ringer at the hands of a giant corporation.”

“Though you may not be seeing us for much longer on HGTV, we’re excited that we’ve built such an amazing base of followers and we’re very excited about the future,” he continued, adding, “Everyone always told us TV is a fickle world and they are very right. TV is full of a lot of great people, but it’s also full of some of the worst people I’ve ever encountered.”

Fans took to the comments to share their reaction to Bynum’s latest post, with one user writing, “A huge shock to all of us. Hope we’ll see you soon.”

“You had one of the BEST shows ever on HGTV. I’ve been so bummed about the cancelations, that I haven’t watched one minute of the network since. I will be watching your stuff on Max. You brought empathy, originality and passion for the houses and neighborhoods you revived, all wrapped in a hit show,” said another.

Another added, “You guys (and that includes Shea!) are the best! Not only are you entertaining to watch but what you are doing for Detroit is just amazing. I hope this isn’t the last we’ll be seeing you on television.”

“Will genuinely miss watching your show. Love the connection you, Evan & Shea share. It’s beautiful, just like your work. Will keep following in hopes of another way to watch your creativity!!” wrote one commenter.

“You guys made me want to visit Detroit. Such great ambassadors for that city … and for HGTV; they don’t know what they’ve lost,” added another.

“You really are the best! HGTV has shown their hand and it’s not pretty. I’ll be canceling that channel. Where ever you go we will follow!” said one fan.

Bargain Block is one of several HGTV shows to hit the chopping block over the past month. A day after Bynum’s June 22 Instagram post, Izzy Battres responded to a fan’s Instagram comment, revealing that his new series, Izzy Does It, had not been renewed for a second season.

The next day, on June 24, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson shared a joint statement announcing HGTV will not be moving forward with a fourth season of their show, Married to Real Estate.

New Kids on the Block member Jonathan Knight added to the shocking news on June 25 when he took to Instagram to reveal his show Farmhouse Fixer had been canceled after three seasons.

More recently, on the July 1 edition of her Pap Smear Podcast, Alison Victoria revealed that one of her shows, Battle on the Beach, will not be returning for a fifth season. “Battle on the Beach did not get picked back up, which is sad because it was like adult spring break,” she said.