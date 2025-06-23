Keith Bynum got honest about the highs and lows of TV after the cancellation of his HGTV series, Bargain Block. And he has shared an update, hinting at a new show.

“The last six months have been a pretty wild journey,” he wrote alongside a snap of himself and his partner, Evan Thomas, via Instagram on Sunday, June 22. “Our entire business and lives have been put through the ringer at the hands of a giant corporation, yet we persist lol. Though you may not be seeing us for much longer on HGTV, we’re excited that we’ve built such an amazing base of followers and we’re very excited about the future.”

Bynum continued, “Everyone always told us TV is a fickle world and they are very right. Tv is full of a lot of great people but it’s also full of some of the worst people I’ve ever encountered. Evan and I have always tried hard to stick to what we know and what we’re good at which is being ourselves.”

The HGTV star ended his Instagram update on a positive note, writing, “We love you all and we’re very excited to announce what’s next soon!”

Thomas, for his part, added in a post comment, “Regardless of TV, we have a lot of beautiful projects in the making, so stayed[sic] tuned 😍!”

Several fans shared their support and sadness over Bargain Block’s cancellation in the post’s comments section. “You are such wonderful humans, SO talented and wicked smart,” one Instagram user wrote. “There have been a lot of heartbreaks esp over the last 5 years but working with you was a highlight for sure!”

Another fan commented, “Thank you for all you have done for Detroit and for LGBT representation. Thank you for sharing your art and your love story with @emuralit you bring so much light into a dark world and I can’t wait to see what you conquer next!”

Fellow HGTV star Ty Pennington wrote in a comment of his own that he could relate to Bynum and Thomas’ situation. “Feel you on this! It’s not fun constantly worrying and wondering if it’s all gonna be over, if this is the year they don’t renew your show,” he shared. “Been in this rat race for 25 years and it doesn’t get easier! One thing I know for sure is you guys are damn talented and I can’t wait to see what you do next 🙌🔥.”

Bargain Block, which premiered in 2021, followed Bynum and Thomas as they transformed run-down properties in Detroit into dream homes. They took the series to the Big Easy in October 2024 for the spinoff Bargain Block: New Orleans.

Bynum revealed that the show would not be returning for a new season while answering fan questions via his Instagram Story on June 19. “We do have a few more episodes coming out in August, actually starting on Evan’s birthday. But they are the remainder of Season 4 ’cause they did not renew the show for Season 5,” he informed his followers.

“They originally greenlit it, and I guess that was back in December. Then they decided in February, after we got everything ready for Season 5, that they weren’t gonna do it,” he explained before noting that he and Thomas are doing “client work and [have] got some other stuff going on” in the wake of the cancellation.