The last few days have brought an influx of shocking news for HGTV fans, with stars of various shows announcing that they will not be returning for another season. Among the cancellations so far are Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, and Izzy Does It.

This has fans worried about the futures of some of their other favorite shows. Down Home Fab, starring Chelsea DeBoer and Cole DeBoer, is currently airing its third season, but its time slot was recently moved from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Moving away from a primetime slot doesn’t seem like such a great sign.

The fate of Farmhouse Fixer, which stars Jonathan Knight, is also up in the air, and no new plans have been announced for more seasons of Luxe for Less or Unsellable Houses. Jenn Todryk, who hosts No Demo Reno, previously told TV Insider that she currently has no plans to return for Season 4, as well.

Castle Impossible is a rookie show on HGTV this year, and after its recent finale, fans are waiting for confirmation about whether more episodes will be coming. Meanwhile, Christina Haack recently posted about having downtime for the first time in awhile, leading to questions about whether any of her shows will be coming back.

Considering Season 1 of The Flip Off was a major success, fans are banking on that competition heating up again, but a Season 2 has not been confirmed. There also hasn’t been plans revealed for a new Christina on the Coast season, although Haack teased that she may have another spinoff in a new location in the future. One show that definitely won’t be returning is Christina in the Country, which Haack left behind after her split from Josh Hall.

There are some shows that fans don’t have to worry about, though. Erin Napier and Ben Napier aren’t going anywhere. Earlier this year, they signed a 32-episode deal with HGTV and will be filming new episodes of Home Town until 2027. Erin recently confirmed that the show will return this winter.

Fixer to Fabulous also seems to be safe for now, as Jenny Marrs confirmed that she and husband Dave Marrs are still hard at work filming Season 7. However, we should note that Keith Bynum previously said Bargain Block had been greenlit for Season 5, only for it to eventually get canceled.

Jasmine Roth has also confirmed that she’s working on another season of Help! I Wrecked My House, while Brian Kleinschmidt and Mika Kleinschmidt are filming 100 Day Dream Home.