In March, Christina Haack revealed that she’s not currently shooting anything new on HGTV, leading fans to wonder whether she’s leaving the network. However, she’s now teasing a new spinoff show following the success of Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, and she wants fans to weigh in.

HGTV uploaded a video of the designer discussing where she could possibly flip houses next. “I’m hoping it’s going to be, like, Christina in the Vineyards,” she dished. “But maybe we should take a vote. Where do you guys wanna see me go?”

While a new series has not been confirmed, this seems to hint that Haack is continuing to expand her work with the network. Earlier this year, she appeared on The Flip Off with ex Tarek El Moussa, and they’ve already been teasing a Season 2, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HGTV (@hgtv)

Fans jumped into the comments section to share their wishes for where they’d want Haack to work next. One person suggested New York City for a spinoff titled Christina in the City. Others suggested lending a hand to those who lost their homes in the recent California wildfires.

“All HGTV personalities should band together for a show where they help Pacific Palisades and Altadena families rebuild. Great entertainment content/concept and so needed,” someone commented, receiving nearly 1,000 likes. Another person suggested, a bit more broadly, “Helping disadvantaged home owners in severely hit weather states. Lots of things need rebuilding.”

Others suggested places like the Caribbean, the mountains, and the desert.

During her recent downtime from filming, Haack has been spending time with her kids and new boyfriend Christopher Larocca. “Chasing the sun with this one. First time in 12 years I haven’t had a shoot schedule… taking full advantage of the downtime,” she captioned an Instagram post with Larocca last month.