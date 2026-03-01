Delroy Lindo Speaks Out on BAFTAs Racial Slur Incident

What To Know Delroy Lindo publicly thanked the community for their support following the BAFTAs incident where Tourette syndrome advocate John Davidson involuntarily shouted a racial slur.

Lindo, alongside Ryan Coogler, addressed the incident at the NAACP Image Awards, expressing gratitude for the positive response and solidarity shown by attendees and supporters.

The BAFTAs, host Alan Cumming, the BBC, and John Davidson all issued apologies for the incident, acknowledging the distress caused and commending Lindo and Michael B. Jordan for their professionalism.

On Saturday, February 28, the Malcolm X actor, 73, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, 39, presented an award at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. The awards show came six days after Davidson shouted the N-word — during an involuntary vocal tic — when Lindo and his Sinners costar Michael B. Jordan were on stage at the BAFTAs on February 22.

“I’d just like to officially say, I appreciate, we appreciate all the support and love we have been shown in the aftermath of what happened last weekend,” Lindo said after a standing ovation in a video from the awards show posted on TikTok. “It means a lot to us.”

“It is an honor to be here amongst our people this evening, among so many people who have shown us such incredible support,” Lindo continued. “It’s a classic case of something that could have been very negative becoming very positive. Thank you so much for the support.”

Saturday wasn’t the first time Lindo addressed the BAFTAs racial slur. After the incident, he told Vanity Fair at one of the after parties, telling the publication that he and Jordan “did what we had to do” when the N-word was shouted. Lindo added that he wished “someone from spoke to us afterwards.”

BAFTAs host Alan Cumming apologized during the awards show, explaining, “You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette’s syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience. Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone.”

On February 23, the BAFTAs said in a statement that it took “full responsibility” for putting “guests in a very difficult situation and we apologise to all.” It also “apologise[d] unreservedly” to Jordan and Lindo. “We would like to thank Michael and Delroy for their incredible dignity and professionalism,” the message concluded.

The BBC also apologized for not editing out the slur during its coverage of the BAFTAs. Meanwhile, Davidson himself released a statement about the incident.