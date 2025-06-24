At the end of February, Jenny Marrs confirmed that she and husband Dave Marrs were gearing up to start filming a new season of Fixer to Fabulous. Now, she’s sharing a new update with fans about the filming schedule.

“We are still hard at work on Season 7!” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, June 24.

This update tracks with the initial schedule she shared, which was that filming began in early March and would last “through the end of the year.” As Jenny previously explained, production on a season of the renovation show is quite long. Season 6 filmed from early April 2024 to February 2025, at which point episodes had already begun airing.

The couple only got two weeks off before they resumed filming on Season 7.

In her new post, Jenny also reflected on her family’s decision to sign up for the show in the first place. “Eight summers have passed since we agreed to a ‘one-time thing’ of renovating a home with cameras tagging along,” she shared. “After that pilot episode, we learned our show was picked up for a full season. At the time, the name of the show was Almost Home. Two years later, the first season aired and was newly named, Fixer to Fabulous.”

The first episode aired in 2019 and has been a staple on HGTV ever since. Jenny added that she’ll be discussing the “full story of how it all unfolded” in her upcoming book, Trust God, Love People.

She included an excerpt of the book, which said, “When we first said yes to filming a television show about our life and our work, we mistakenly assumed God would use the show to further the nonprofit work or to advocate for adoption. While He has done these things, our thinking was much smaller than what I now believe He had planned.”

The designer added that the work she and Dave do “is about so much more” and concluded her message by thanking fans for “being a part of this wild and unexpected journey.”