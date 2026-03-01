‘SNL’: Connor Storrie’s Monologue Shades Donald Trump With Help of Olympic Hockey Players

What To Know Connor Storrie hosted SNL and delivered a monologue that humorously referenced his role in Heated Rivalry and poked fun at Donald Trump with the help of Team USA Olympic hockey players.

Men’s and women’s 2026 Olympic gold medalists Jack Hughes, Quinn Hughes, Megan Keller, and Hilary Knight joined Storrie on stage.

The segment included a subtle jab at Trump regarding inviting both men’s and women’s teams to the White House, highlighting the women’s team’s recent Olympic successes.

Heated Rivalry Star Connor Storrie Saturday Night Live monologue shaded President Donald Trump with help from Team USA hockey players from both men’s and women’s 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

On Saturday, February 28, Storrie, 26 — who played Ilya Rozanov in the steamy hockey romance series based on the novel written by Rachel Reid — hosted SNL.

“OK, now, some of you may have seen literally all of me on my show Heated Rivalry,” the actor told the audience during his monologue. “It’s a show that has taught a lot of people about hockey, and it’s taught a lot of straight women that their sexuality is actually gay guy.”

He added, “If you haven’t seen it, it’s a little spicy, but it’s actually a lot more than that. SNL said I could show a clip, so I found one that was good for the whole family.”

That’s when the NBC sketch comedy series played a 1-second clip of Ilya saying “OK,” from the HBO Max show.

After sharing that he worked as a waiter before snagging the Heated Rivalry role, Storrie pointed out, “In two weeks, I got to learn how to play a Russian and look like I know how to play hockey. And then I’m watching the Olympics, and I see these amazing players. And I’m like, ‘I don’t think I pulled it off.'”

Suddenly, Team USA Olympic men’s hockey players Jack Hughes and Quinn Hughes appeared. After Storrie congratulated them for winning gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Jack admitted, “We’ve been so busy playing, we haven’t had time to see your show yet. ”

“It’s about hockey, right?” Quinn asked, to which Storrie quipped, “Kind of.”

Jack then asked, “I got my teeth knocked out in the finals. Does that happen in your show?” to which Storrie joked, “Metaphorically.”

Storrie encouraged the brothers to check out Heated Rivalry before Megan Keller and Hilary Knight — two members of the Team USA Women’s Hockey Team, which also won gold in Milan — stepped into the frame.

“Oh wow, Hilary and Megan. It’s so cool that we’re all here,” Storrie said.

After enthusiastic applause and cheering from the audience, Hilary assured him, “Don’t worry. We saw your show.”

Hilary continued, “It was gonna be just us, but we thought we’d invite the guys, too,” a reference to Trump telling the men’s hockey team that he would “have” to invite the women’s team to the White House or risk being “impeached.”

“Yeah, we thought we’d give them a little moment to shine,” Megan added.

Quinn shared that the last time hockey players for the men’s team won gold at the Olympics was 46 years ago, while Megan pointed out that the women’s team did so “two whole Olympics ago.”

“Nice burn. But these gold medals aren’t just for us. They’re for all hockey fans,” Jack said before turning to Storrie and saying, “Yours too.”

“So can I try one on?” Storrie excitedly asked, to which all four hockey players exclaimed, “No!” in unison.

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC