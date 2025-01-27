‘Home Town’s Ben & Erin Napier Get Major News for Future on HGTV

HGTV has announced some exciting news for fans of the hit show Home Town. Ben Napier and Erin Napier have a bright future with the network after signing a new, exclusive multi-year deal, HGTV announced on Monday, January 27.

So what does this mean? Home Town has officially been renewed for 32 more episodes, with the beloved couple shooting through 2027. Season 9 of the show — which follows the pair as they “revitalize outdated homes and historical locations in their small town of Laurel, Mississippi, while navigating their busy family life” — is currently airing.

“The HGTV family is where we belong,” Ben and Erin said in a statement.”Shows are often impermanent but Home Town endures, we think, because it lives on a network that teaches and gives comfort to people. It’s more than pretty houses. That’s something we are proud to be part of.”

Meanwhile, HGTV’s head of content, Loren Ruch, added, “Our collaboration with Ben and Erin has led to Home Town’s popularity with our key audiences and strong ratings performance every season. This new deal will ensure fans get more of what they love about the series, which is the Napiers’ charming relationship dynamic and passion for designing beautiful family homes in their small town.”

Home Town premiered in January 2016 and has led to the spinoffs Home Town Takeover, which aired from 2021-2023, and Home Town: Ben’s Workshop, which aired for one season in 2021.

In addition to watching Ben and Erin renovate homes, viewers have also become invested in the couple’s personal lives. The reality stars share daughters Helen and Mae, born in January 2018 and May 2021, respectively.

In 2024, Erin shut down rumors that they were expanding their family after she teased that they were “up to something big” in 2025. “Not expecting a baby. Medically not capable, so please give that a rest?” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “We don’t need a son to be complete as a family and I just like loose clothes. let it beeeeee, you sweet people.”

Home Town, Season 9, Sundays, 8/7c, HGTV