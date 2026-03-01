‘SNL’ Cold Open Eviscerates Donald Trump Over Attack on Iran

What To Know SNL‘s February 28 cold open satirized President Donald Trump following the U.S. and Israel’s attack on Iran.

The sketch, featuring James Austin Johnson as Trump, mocked the rationale for the attack and lampooned Trump’s tendency to distract from controversies with dramatic actions.

Colin Jost appeared as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, with the segment ending on a note critiquing the military action.

The Saturday Night Live cold open on February 28 eviscerated President Donald Trump over the U.S. and Israel attacking Iran.

On Saturday, February 28, SNL returned following a one-month break for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Although the NBC sketch comedy series had plenty of time to prepare for the cold open, it switched gears at the last minute after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran in the early morning hours.

“Last evening at the very normal time of 2 in the morning, President Trump informed the nation that we were at war with Iran,” a PSA read on the screen. “And now, with some further thoughts, President Trump.”

The POTUS, played by James Austin Johnson, wore a white cap with “USA” written on it. “Good evening, and happy World War III to all who celebrate,” he began. “It’s me, Donald Trump, FIFA Peace Prize winner and Nobel Peace Prize taker.”

After that, he quipped, “I launched this attack after me and my Board of Peace decided that we were bored of peace… As we all know, Iran has been two weeks away from developing a nuclear weapon for, like, the last 15 years or something. So we had to act now. And we’re doing war.”

That’s when Trump broke out into song with a rendition of “War” by Edwin Starr, singing: “War, what is it good for? Distracting from the Epstein files.” He also pointed out that although he promised no new foreign wars during his presidency, he meant not more than one, “We do one foreign war and possibly one civil,” the POTUS said.

Following a Forrest Gump tangent, Trump lamented, “I don’t get it. People beg and beg for Trump, and then when you get him, you don’t like him. What’s going on, all right? I’m like new Star Wars movies. They see the trailer for Mandalorian and Grogu, and they say, ‘Never mind, I don’t want that.'”

Trump got back on topic, explaining why the U.S. and Israel decided to attack Iran in the early hours of Saturday morning. “One, it’s after the stock market closes for the weekend. And two, it’s to cause immeasurable fear, rage, and chaos in the SNL writers’ room. Those guys were going crazy. They probably had a big State of the Union address thing they were gonna do. Not anymore!”

Additionally, Colin Jost reprised his role as U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who once again shared an aggressive update. He ended his time by explaining why the strikes targeted and killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“We took out a horrendous, horrible leader who was oppressing his own people,” Hegseth said. To that, Trump popped back into the frame and declared, “But don’t get any ideas!”

