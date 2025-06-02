Another season of Home Town wrapped on HGTV on June 1. While previewing the episode on Instagram, Erin Napier gave some insight into when we can expect more installments of the renovation show.

“It’s your last chance for a new Home Town until winter, so watch with us,” she urged her followers. Season 9 of Home Town premiered at the end of 2024 and aired new episodes weekly until early March. Erin and husband Ben Napier then brought back their Home Town Takeover spinoff in March and April before Home Town returned to conclude the season.

Luckily, there will be plenty of Home Town to come, even if we have to wait a few months. “I love that yall think this means we are getting a break, but it mostly just means it takes a whole year to renovate all the houses you watch in 6 months, so the work never stops, the viewing just does,” Erin added

In January, it was confirmed that Erin and Ben had signed a 32-episode deal with HGTV and that they would be filming new episodes through 2027. The same day as the news broke, Ben confirmed that they were starting filming again “soon,” and they’ve been hard at work ever since.

“The HGTV family is where we belong,” the Napiers said in a statement. “Shows are often impermanent but Home Town endures, we think, because it lives on a network that teaches and gives comfort to people. It’s more than pretty houses. That’s something we are proud to be part of.”

The network added, “This new deal will ensure fans get more of what they love about the series, which is the Napiers’ charming relationship dynamic and passion for designing beautiful family homes in their small town.”

Erin and Ben tied the knot in 2008. Home Town first premiered on HGTV in January 2016.