Christina Haack confirmed that Christina in the Country will not be returning for a third season. Less than one month after the Season 2 finale in December 2024, the HGTV star revealed that her renovation show set in Tennessee would be ending.

“That’s over. That was two seasons,” Haack said on the January 10, episode of SiriusXM’s The Jeff Lewis Show. Christina in the Country premiered in 2023 with six episodes, followed by six more during Season 2 in the fall of 2024. The series featured the interior designer putting down roots on a farm in Tennessee with then-husband Josh Hall while expanding her design business to a new part of the country.

Haack also confirmed that she was moving forward with the sale of her Tennessee home, despite Hall previously taking legal action to try and block her from selling it since he was still living there after filing for divorce in July 2024.

“I’m selling that one. I just don’t want it anymore,” Haack said. “It’s too hard to go back and forth.” She has instead returned to her primary residence in California.

Haack bought the Tennessee farm, which sits on 23 acres just outside of Nashville, in 2021. At the time, she was in the midst of her divorce from second husband Ant Anstead. The reality star met Hall in Nashville and they privately married in October 2021. He filed for divorce less than three years later, although they had already filmed Season 2 of Christina in the Country at the time.

The estranged couple also filmed scenes together for Haack’s new show The Flip Off, which premieres on January 29. The series features Haack and Hall competing against her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his now-wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, in house flipping competitions. A recently released sneak peek for the show confirmed that fans will see the demise of Haack and Hall’s relationship when the show airs.

“Josh and I officially split up,” the mom of three said in one preview after confirming to El Moussa that she was not doing well.

The preview led to a social media war between Haack and Hall after he posted about it on his Instagram Story. “TFW you can’t get enough ratings with celebrity [home] designers, so you rely on manufactured drama with me, a nobody,” he wrote. “@hgtv you’ve changed.” Haack responded on her own Story, adding, “Manufactured?! Pretty sure no one at Hgtv told you to be rude to me….. That was all natural.”

She also posted a selfie of herself crying while filming a scene from the HGTV series. “This was taken June 21, 2024,” she explained. “After one of my shoots with Josh. This is ‘real’ and a reminder to myself that I deserve better.”