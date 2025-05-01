Fans of The Flip Off are anxiously waiting to find out if the show will have a second season. In the meantime, the show’s stars — Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa, and Heather Rae El Moussa — celebrated the success of Season 1 at an Emmys For Your Consideration event on Thursday, April 30.

The HGTV stars documented the exciting evening on Instagram, which included one behind-the-scenes red carpet video where they hinted at a possible Season 2. In a video posted to Heather’s Story, she posed for photos with Christina on the red carpet. While her husband was off to the side, she told him, “Babe, we cut you out. Bye! The Flip Off, us against you.”

It’s an idea that the cast members have already floated around in the past, and it seems to be something that they’re really wanting to manifest! Season 1 featured the El Moussas against Tarek’s ex-wife, Christina, in a house flipping competition, but it looks like the group is interested in switching things up a bit if they return for Season 2.

Christina and Tarek share two children and have gotten to a very amicable place since their divorce was finalized in 2018. Through spending time together as a blended family, Christina and Heather also developed a close friendship, which was strengthened as The Flip Off filmed in 2024.

During production, Christina was going through a difficult time amid her divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall, and she received support from Tarek and Heather, even though they were competing against each other. The El Moussas ended up winning the competition because they had a higher return on investment for their property, and Christina has already said that she wants a rematch.

Regardless of what the future holds for this show, the trio still has a lot to celebrate. They acknowledged their Emmy consideration in a joint Instagram post with the caption, “What an epic night last night and it was such an honor for us to be considered for an Emmy!! We have all come so far in our careers and personal life, separately and together. Proud of us for coming together for this incredible show and doing this journey together. Thank you to @hgtv and all of you out there that have supported us throughout our wild ride. It’s beautiful chaos haha!”