HGTV Fans Slam Network After ‘Married to Real Estate’ & ‘Bargain Block’ Get Axed

HGTV viewers are sounding off after the network cancelled Bargain Block and Married to Real Estate, with some saying they “don’t understand the direction that HGTV is taking.”

Earlier this week, Bargain Block‘s Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, as well as Married to Real Estate‘s Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, revealed that their respective shows would not be returning for new seasons. Sherrod described the situation as “disheartening,” while Thomas said, “TV is full of a lot of great people, but it’s also full of some of the worst people I’ve ever encountered.”

After the news broke, fans took to the HGTV Reddit forum to share their reactions. “First is Bargain Block then Married to Real Estate… What’s happening with HGTV??? Two of the best shows cancelled?!” wrote one Reddit user.

“I guess it’s finally time to stop watching HGTV. They have gotten rid of all my favorite shows. I was already annoyed with the lack of garden/outdoor shows and their move to give influencers tv shows and now this,” said another.

“Married to Real Estate is my must see TV show on HGTV. LOVE Egypt, Mike, and Uncle Mark!!!” another added.

Another wrote, “I honestly don’t understand the direction that HGTV is taking. This sucks beyond belief.”

One fan suggested, “Seems like they’re getting rid of diversity. Think of the shows that are left. They’re almost exclusively white, straight, wealthy, and vaguely religious.”

“I can’t help but think the same,” said another. “It seems like they are getting rid of everyone besides straight, white people. I want to see a diverse range of people that is representative of our population. And those shows were good! It’s not like all these people getting cancelled are flops.”

“Bargain Block and Married to Real Estate are the only 2 good shows they still had 😭 I saw in the comments Egypt said there’s a lot more to the story, which is exactly what Keith said on his post,” wrote one user. “Is this anti-DEI bull****? If My Lottery Dream Home and Farmhouse Fixer get cancelled then I’m definitely leaning towards discrimination.”

“HGTV may just be closing down altogether. Or maybe they want to become TLC and we’ll get 90 Day Fiancé + home remodels! Yay! 🤮” another added.

Another said, “Married to Real Estate and Bargain Block were two of my favorite shows! It would be great if a new channel was created that continued to air the shows HGTV is canceling. But that’s probably a pipe dream.”

“I’d rather keep the shows that are making a positive contribution to communities, like Bargain Block and Home Town, and drop the drama and contests like Rock The Block and anything Tarek/Christina,” one commenter suggested.

“This was my favorite show. I loved how they made things beautiful with no money. HGTV destroys imagination,” said another about Bargain Block.

Even fellow HGTV star and Rock the Block host Ty Pennington was shocked by the news. ‘You know, in general I thought I had decent gauge about what TV executives wanted and the last few years have completely shattered that,” he wrote on Sherrod’s Instagram post. “Seriously shocked to hear this! Ya’ll are true professionals and I especially loved the designs from the last season 🙌 Keeping doing you 🙏🏼❤️ Onward and upward!”

Despite the disappointing news, Sherrod, at least, is taking the cancelation in her stride and ready for the next opportunity. “Sometimes GOD will rip you out of a situation to set you up for your next!” she captioned her post.

What do you think of the recent HGTV cancelations? Will you miss Bargain Block and Married to Real Estate? Let us know in the comments below.