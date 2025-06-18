‘Celebrity Family Feud’: Comedian Michelle Buteau Makes Shock Steve Harvey Revelation (VIDEO)
Survey Says… Season 11 of Celebrity Family Feud is about to be crazy. TV Insider obtained an exclusive clip where this season’s contestants dance, smell host Steve Harvey, give raunchy answers, and admit what happens in their bedroom every night.
“We’re back, baby!” Steve Harvey said in the clip as he threw his question cards. Celebrity Family Feud returns to ABC on Thursday, July 10 at 8pm EDT and streams the next day on Hulu. The game show has two “families” or groups of celebrities from the same franchise competing against each other to try and win $25,000 for their chosen charity. The celebrity contestants will answer survey-type questions that were posed to 100 people.
Diplo, Jennifer Hudson, and Taraji P. Henson were then seen dancing and answering survey questions. Laverne Cox admitted that she was so excited to be on the game show.
But, the most shocking part of the clip came when comedian and actress Michelle Buteau admitted that Steve Harvey is in her bedroom every night. “We actually watch you every night,” she said, tapping her husband’s, Gijs van der Most, shoulder. “You’re in our bedroom every night.” Harvey looked at the camera and gave a proud look as the audience laughed.
The next clip had Real Housewives star Kandi Burruss-Tucker dancing as Harvey said, “The Feud gets wild, weird, and famously funny!” Lainey Wilson and her family twerked behind their podiums. Henson leaned into her microphone, looked at the camera, and said, “Grandma, he smells really good.” The host laughed at her comment.
Patricia and David Arquette, Lil Jon, Matt Rife, Normani, Kyle Richards, the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, and more were also seen in the clip giving raunchy answers, shocked expressions, and having a good time.
The full lineup includes:
- The Housemaid (releasing on December 25, 2025) vs. The Real Housewives franchise
- The Housemaid: Paul Feig, Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, and Sarah Cooper
- The Real Housewives franchise: Cynthia Bailey, Dorinda Medley, Eva Marcille, Melissa Gorga, and Alexia Nepola
- Martina McBride vs. Patricia Arquette
- Jennifer Hudson vs. Taraji P. Henson
- Leanne Morgan vs. Lainey Wilson
- Laverne Cox vs. Diplo
- Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders vs. The Harlem Globetrotters
- Lil Jon vs. Matt Rife
- Rich Eisen vs. Dan Patrick
- General Hospital vs. The Young and the Restless
- General Hospital: Finola Hughes, Donnell Turner, Rena Sofer, Tanisha Harper, and Maurice Benard
- The Young and the Restless: Joshua Morrow, Michelle Stafford, Lauralee Bell, Melissa Claire Egan, and Bryton James
- Stephen Nedoroscik vs. Jordan Chiles
- Lil Rel Howery vs. George Wallace
- NFLPA Defense vs. NFLPA Offense
- NFLPA Defense: Booger McFarland, Sam Barrington, Bart Scott, Tyrone Poole, and Jevon Kearse
- NFLPA Offense: Jerome Bettis, Marshall Faulk, Devin Hester, Ronnie Brown, and LeSean McCoy
- Celebrity chefs Carla Hall vs. Bobby Flay
- Jason Ritter vs. Andy Richter
- Fantasia Barrino vs. Patti LaBelle
- Vanessa Bayer vs. Bridget Everett
- Francia Raisa vs. Kat Graham
- Kandi Burruss-Tucker vs. Kyle Richards
- Michelle Buteau vs. Normani
Celebrity Family Feud, Season 11 Premiere, Thursday, July 10, 8pm, ABC
