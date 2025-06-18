Survey Says… Season 11 of Celebrity Family Feud is about to be crazy. TV Insider obtained an exclusive clip where this season’s contestants dance, smell host Steve Harvey, give raunchy answers, and admit what happens in their bedroom every night.

“We’re back, baby!” Steve Harvey said in the clip as he threw his question cards. Celebrity Family Feud returns to ABC on Thursday, July 10 at 8pm EDT and streams the next day on Hulu. The game show has two “families” or groups of celebrities from the same franchise competing against each other to try and win $25,000 for their chosen charity. The celebrity contestants will answer survey-type questions that were posed to 100 people.

Diplo, Jennifer Hudson, and Taraji P. Henson were then seen dancing and answering survey questions. Laverne Cox admitted that she was so excited to be on the game show.

But, the most shocking part of the clip came when comedian and actress Michelle Buteau admitted that Steve Harvey is in her bedroom every night. “We actually watch you every night,” she said, tapping her husband’s, Gijs van der Most, shoulder. “You’re in our bedroom every night.” Harvey looked at the camera and gave a proud look as the audience laughed.

The next clip had Real Housewives star Kandi Burruss-Tucker dancing as Harvey said, “The Feud gets wild, weird, and famously funny!” Lainey Wilson and her family twerked behind their podiums. Henson leaned into her microphone, looked at the camera, and said, “Grandma, he smells really good.” The host laughed at her comment.

Patricia and David Arquette, Lil Jon, Matt Rife, Normani, Kyle Richards, the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, and more were also seen in the clip giving raunchy answers, shocked expressions, and having a good time.

The full lineup includes:

Celebrity Family Feud, Season 11 Premiere, Thursday, July 10, 8pm, ABC