‘Celebrity Family Feud’: Steve Harvey Reacts to George Wallace Trash Talk in Wild Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Celebrity Family Feud is bringing the laughs with two comedians on one episode! George Wallace got insults thrown at him by host Steve Harvey and his opponent Lil Rel Howery after pressing the button before Harvey asked the question. See the comedians face off in an exclusive clip of tonight’s episode.

The two men walked up to the podium to start the game. As Howery tried to shake Wallace’s hand, Wallace waved him away. “Okay! Okay!” Howery said.

“I’m gonna beat your a**!” Wallace joked.

Harvey shook his head as Howery laughed. Wallace then hit his button before Steve Harvey even said the question.

“See, you’re not even supposed to be doing that!” Howery scolded.

“It’s not your time yet!” Harvey said. “Wait, until I ask the question.”

“I already know the answer!” Wallace replied.

As Harvey said, “Top eight answers on the board,” Wallace replied, “Eight?”

“He said, ‘Eight?'” Harvey laughed. “Yeah, you ain’t going to know all of them!”

“Name something you hope you’re new lover doesn’t do when you take off your clothes in front of them,” Harvey read the question. Both men hit their button, but Howery got to it first.

Wallace made a noise before Howery said, “Laugh.” His team decided to play, and Wallace shook his finger at Howery. Wallace hesitated at the podium before walking back to his place.

“Get your old, slow a** over there,” Harvey said.

“Eight?” Wallace asked once he got back to his seat.

“You didn’t even get your hand off the podium,” Harvey said. “Lil Rey buzzed in, BAM!” Then, he made a gesture with his head, trying to be intimidating, which caused everyone to laugh.

See how Howery and Wallace’s game play out, as well as celebrity chefs Bobby Flay and Carla Hill, on tonight’s episode, as they play for their chosen charities.