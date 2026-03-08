What To Know Rooster has arrived on HBO, and the new comedy series’ premiere featured a cameo from Apple Martin.

The daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin made a cameo as one of Ludlow’s students.

Martin isn’t the only daughter of a famous pair featured in the show. Learn more here.

HBO‘s newest series, Rooster, has arrived, and with it, plenty of great performances from its top-tier ensemble made up of Steve Carell, Danielle Deadwyler, Charly Clive, and John C. McGinley, among others. But did you notice that blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo from Apple Martin?

The daughter of Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin made an appearance as one of Ludlow College’s students in the premiere episode, “Release the Brown Fat.” And Martin wasn’t the only relative of famous performers to appear in the comedy from Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, as Sophia Macy (below), daughter of William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman, also featured in the installment in a more prominent role. Fair warning that there are spoilers for the Rooster series premiere ahead!

For those who tuned into the series, they were introduced to Greg Russo (Carrel), a writer who was invited to speak on Ludlow’s campus by faculty member Dylan (Deadwyler), highlighting his Rooster book series. During the lecture, Ronni (Macy) accuses Greg of being a misogynistic writer for his depiction of women, kicking off his Q&A with a less-than-stellar bang.

Meanwhile, Greg’s visit to Ludlow goes beyond the lecture, with an interest in visiting his daughter Katie (Clive), who is a professor on campus. When Greg steps into her class amid one of her lectures, the camera pans to the stadium seating where the students are listening in, and Martin is among the masses, getting a feature as Ainsley alongside Grace Lu as Hailey.

Again, the appearance is speedy, but the resemblance between Martin and her famous mom is uncanny, as the images above will tease. While Martin’s character Ainsley isn’t billed in a major role, Macy’s role as Ronni will be recurring throughout, so don’t miss her as the season unfolds.

Rooster, Sundays, 10/9c, HBO and HBO Max