ABC has revealed its summer 2025 premiere dates list, and it’s stacked with game shows — old and new — and one reality romance built for the sweltery season.

Premiering first from the summer lineup is Bachelor in Paradise Season 10, which arrives on Monday, July 7, and features cast members from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette for the first time. It also marks the first time the show is taking place in Costa Rica instead of Mexico. Jesse Palmer returns to host, with Wells Adams appearing as the bartender and Hannah Brown as Paradise Relations head from the Champagne Lounge. More details about the new season can be found right here.

Next up is the premiere of Celebrity Family Feud Season 11, which premieres on Thursday, July 10, with Steve Harvey returning as host. The show will feature celebrities playing the classic game show for the chance to win $25,000 for the charity of their choice.

Premiering that same night is the new season of Press Your Luck, hosted by Elizabeth Banks. The series features three contestants battling each other by answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board in hopes of winning cash and prizes (and avoiding the WHAMMY), with the winning contestant moving to the bonus round for a chance to win $1 million.

Then, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, kicks off on Wednesday, July 23. The show will feature pairs of celebrities competing to hopefully win $1 million for the charity of their choice.

Also debuting that same night is the network’s revival of Match Game, which is hosted by Martin Short. This iteration of Match Game will feature four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000 by matching the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank.

The network will also host the 2025 ESPYS on Wednesday, July 16, with a host still to be named for the event. The sports celebration will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and is co-produced by ESPN and Full Day Productions.

Check out the full list of premiere dates below.

July 7

8:00 p.m. Bachelor in Paradise

July 10

8:00 p.m. Celebrity Family Feud

9:00 p.m. Press Your Luck

July 16

8:00 p.m. The 2025 ESPYS

July 23

8:00 p.m. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

9:00 p.m. Match Game

For details on ABC’s fall 2025-2026 slate, click here.