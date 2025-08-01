Family Feud fans should not be surprised when contestants give NSFW answers, and neither should host Steve Harvey. It has become the norm for the game show, but sometimes answers trip him up.

On the July 31 episode of Celebrity Family Feud, The Young & The Restless cast, consisting of Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers), Lauralee Bell (Christine Blair), Joshua Morrow (Nick Newman), Bryton James (Devon Winters), and Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea Lawson), faced off against the General Hospital team — Finola Hughes (Anna Devane), Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos), Rena Sofer (Lois Cerullo), Donnell Turner (Curtis Ashford), and Tanisha Harper (Jordan Ashford).

The Y&R team led with 161 points while the other soap opera had zero. The contestants had to guess the top six answers on the board. The question was “Name an occupation in which someone with a baby face might have a hard time.”

Bell buzzed in and said, “A police officer.” She got the number one answer and decided to play. Her teammates answered “doctor,” and “lawyer’ which were on the board, and “firefighter,” which was not.

When the turn came to Stafford, she said, “Respectfully, a porn star.” The crowd cheered, but Steve Harvey stood with his mouth open, not saying anything.

Morrow put his hands up to his face and laughed. When he composed himself, Morrow took his face off his hands and said, “Steve, I apologize.”

“Help me, Josh. Help me out, dog,” the host said.

Harvey turned toward the board to see if the answer was up there, but the team received their second X. “Wow,” he said. “Imagine this, we’re in a mall. ‘Excuse me, ma’am. Would you like to take a survey?” the host imitated. “‘Name an occupation in which someone with a baby face might have a hard time.’ ‘Them d**n pornstars.'”

“Poor Josh,” a YouTube user wrote after the clip was posted online.

“‘Pornstar’ had me laughing,” said another.

“I think pornstar should have been up there,” added a third.

“I was expecting someone to say STRIPPER. PORNSTAR caught me way off guard,” one last fan said.

Her teammate answered next with “President,” and they got their third strike. The turn moved to the General Hospital team, who answered “teacher.” The answer was on the board, and they received 82 points.

In the end, General Hospital came back with the win and advanced to Fast Money. Sofer and Turner were selected to represent the team. Failing to reach 200 points, they did not win the $25,000 for their charity after ending with 192 points.