’60 Minutes’: Pete Hegseth’s Explosive Interview With Major Garrett Sparks Backlash

Martin Holmes
Comments
Pete Hegseth
60 Minutes YouTube

What To Know

  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced criticism for making aggressive and threatening remarks about Iran during a 60 Minutes interview.
  • Viewers, veterans, and commentators condemned Hegseth’s rhetoric as unprofessional, immoral, and damaging.
  • Hegseth dismissed concerns about the justification for recent U.S. military actions against Iran, characterizing debate over the threat level as “silly and academic.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth caused a stir on Sunday (March 8) when he sat down with 60 Minutes reporter Major Garrett for an interview about the ongoing U.S. conflict with Iran.

The former Fox News host was called “grotesque” and “psychotic” for his latest rhetoric about the Iran war. One particular controversial comment came after Garrett asked Hegseth whether Russian involvement could put U.S. personnel “in more danger than they otherwise would be.”

“No one’s putting us in danger,” Hegseth responded. “We’re putting the other guys in danger. That’s our job. So we’re not concerned about that. The only ones that need to be worried right now are Iranians that think they’re going to live.”

Viewers slammed Hegseth’s comments, including political commentator Adam Schwarz, who wrote on X, “A grotesquely indiscriminate threat against the entire Iranian population.”

“Pete Hegseth is a psychopath,” said another X user.

“I wore the uniform of the USAF for 25 years, served in combat for 10 as a SpecOps pilot and never once did I hear a SecDef snidely gloat and joke about killing people,” wrote another. “It’s a disgrace to the reputation of the military, it’s people, our professionalism, morality and values.”

Another added, “I still can’t believe a Fox News host is leading a war against Iran. This country, man.”

Elsewhere in the 60 Minutes interview, Hegseth scoffed at a question about whether Iran was an imminent threat to the U.S. when President Trump launched Operation Epic Fury ten days ago.

'60 Minutes' Finally Airs Explosive Anderson Cooper Report Debunking Major Trump Claim
Related

'60 Minutes' Finally Airs Explosive Anderson Cooper Report Debunking Major Trump Claim

Garrett asked about whether the war was started due to an opportunity to take out the Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after intelligence reports had been provided through Benjamin Netanyahu as to his whereabouts.

“A lot of times the best way to start operations is a trigger-based or conditions-based moment,” Hegseth said, per Mediaite. “And you can work together on whether that makes sense. But we were always controlling the throttle about whether or not to go or not go, and ultimately, to advance American interests and protect American lives.”

Garrett followed up, asking, “Some might look at that sequence of events and say, well, it was an opportunity more than an imminent threat.”

“I think much of that discussion is silly and academic,” Hegseth fired back. “They’ve been killing us for…47 years. They have unabated nuclear ambitions. And when we obliterated their nuclear program at the end of the 12-day war in Operation Midnight Hammer, they should have come to the table, and say, ‘Okay, we get it, you mean business. We’re not gonna have nukes,’ and they haven’t.”

60 Minutes, Sundays, 7/6 c, CBS

60 Minutes key art
Lesley Stahl

Lesley Stahl

Scott Pelley

Scott Pelley

Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper

Bill Whitaker

Bill Whitaker

Sharyn Alfonsi

Sharyn Alfonsi

Jon Wertheim

Jon Wertheim

Norah O'Donnell

Norah O'Donnell

Cecilia Vega

Cecilia Vega

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

News Show

1968–

Newsmagazine

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More 60 Minutes ›

60 Minutes

Pete Hegseth




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
James Woods
1
James Woods Quits Republican Party With Fiery Political Message
Courtney Hope, Jason Thompson
2
Jason Thompson & Courtney Hope Sold ‘Y&R’ Reconciliation
Amy Landecker and Bradley Whitford the New York premiere of ‘Death by Lightning’ at the Plaza Hotel on November 3, 2025, in New York City; Bill Maher speaks onstage during the 6th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HAITI RISING Gala Benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization at the Montage Hotel on January 7, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California
3
Amy Landecker Slams ‘Hypocrite’ Bill Maher for Bradley Whitford Criticism
Colin Jost as Pete Hegseth on 'SNL'
4
‘SNL’ Cold Open Lambasts Donald Trump & Pete Hegseth Over War in Iran
Corey Parker in 'How I Got Into College' and 'Will & Grace'
5
Corey Parker Dies: ‘Will & Grace’ & ‘How I Got Into College’ Actor Was 60