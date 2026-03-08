‘American Pickers’: Rob Wolfe Acquires Vintage Signs After Sellers Play Hardball

What To Know Mike Wolfe and ‘Jersey Jon’ visited Susie and Rod in Texas, exploring a vast private museum of antiques and purchased several items.

Meanwhile, Rob Wolfe picked through Bob and Cheryl’s extensive signage collection.

The episode highlighted the emotional value attached to certain antiques and demonstrated the ongoing appeal and profitability of collecting and reselling vintage items on American Pickers.

Mike Wolfe and “Jersey Jon” Szalay are back riding together during the March 8 episode of History Channel’s American Pickers. Danielle Colby sent them to Susie and Rod’s place in Texas. Susie’s father was a Jack of all trades before he passed away in 2022.

He had curated a private museum filled with tools, antiques, instruments, and everything in between. Mike eyed a 1936 Ford truck that Susie’s dad restored at age 85. It was one of his last big projects. Mike and Jon appreciated the fact each of the collections had its own section within the space. They also felt the care and time that went into preserving the local history.

Mike liked the large studio camera, which were sold for $25 back in the late 1800s and would cost $800 today. Susie wanted to hold on to this particular item because it was owned by the first photographer in Fort Worth. Mike did pick up a cast iron toy figure and Lehmann piece for $225 apiece. Next Susie and Rod took the guys to the instruments including a player piano and roller cob organ. Jon acquired the organ and other cobs for $275. Mike added a brass industrial light for $85 to his haul.

Although not getting the studio camera, Mike did get a lot of others for $325. Jon found a gold mine, in his eyes, of books and a piano tuner’s touch-up kit. The books were old instruction manuals for furniture and repairing music boxes. He got the lot for $150. Mike acquired a Wurlitzer jukebox from 1962 for $450. It was one item Susie’s father couldn’t repair. Jon was excited to find a pair of axes. He got one for $75. Mike also took home a unique umbrella with advertising for $100. The hits kept coming when he identified candle stick phones, wall phones, a token machine, wooden barrels, and other antiques he thought would sell well in his store. Before heading out, Mike revisited the truck. Susie said her dad paid $16,000 before he even began to work on it. Mike would have put in a similar offer, but knew how much Susie’s dad gave to the vehicle, and stayed with Susie.

Elsewhere in Georgia, Mike’s brother Rob went on a solo trip to meet Bob, who had been collecting for 50 years and the better part of 15 years with his wife Cheryl. A large amount of his collection was advertising and signage. Bob worked for a cable company on power lines and picked up items over time through his time doing that. Bob was open to offers on anything. Rob liked a fishtail Coca-Cola logo signage that was in good condition. Rob made a $625 offer, which was half of what Bob paid. A big ticket item the picker liked was a big neon sign that flashed red, white and blue. Rob thought the sign would be part of some arrow or shooting star and maybe came from a carnival. His initial offer was $1,000. Bob said he put a little more into and offered to maybe bundle it with something else.

The two did come to terms on Pure Oil Company signs for $800. Bob threw out $3,000 for a Fountain Luncheon sign, but Rob had to think about it. They then went into the garage where Rob came upon a Winchester Western sign that Bob valued at $2,500. He moved on to find a French sign. Even though Rob didn’t know what the sign said, he connected with the character sitting on a keg drinking a beer. That spoke his language, and he shelled out $2,350. Rob eyed an old Southern Bell sign, but Bob had to check in with his wife the “boss” Cheryl on that one.

Given the sign came with memories of her best friend who was a telephone operator, she didn’t want to give it up due to sentimental value. Rob looked at the Merita bread signage with Lone Ranger on it. Cheryl played hard ball. The “Closer” got him from $150 up to $500, and threw in the opportunity to go in to check out what’s inside their house. The entry to the house proved worth it for Rob. He picked up an old Greyhound clock for $560 and Pennzoil for $575. They then go back to the neon and Coca-Cola signs. After some back-and-forth, the sides came to an agreement for $3,700. Next time you see a sign for sale, maybe consider getting it because the item can be worth some big bucks.

