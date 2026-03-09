Kimberly McCullough recently reunited with several of her General Hospital costars. And she delighted fans with then-and-now photos 20 years later.

On Sunday, March 8, McCullough — who played Robin Scorpio in the long-running medical soap opera — took to Instagram with a snapshot from the reunion.

In the first snapshot, McCullough posed sassily with Minae Noji (Dr. Kelly Lee) and Kent King (Dr. Lainey Winters) in 2006, as all three women wore colorful dresses. The second shot showed the trio smiling together in 2026.

“When your [sic] on screen friendships become your real life homegirls…. Still mugging for the camera 20 years later,” McCullough captioned the update. ” @iamkentking @minaenojiofficial 💗💗 Robin, Lainey, and Kelly 4- Eva.”

In the comments, General Hospital fans rejoiced over the unexpected reunion. “2006 GH Days was so epic,” one Instagram user declared. “I raced home from school to watch every day back then 😩😂❤️.”

Another exclaimed, “I love this!!! This was one of my favorite eras of GH! Those girls’ night episodes were everything!!!”

Someone else shared, “How are you all hotter 20 years later!!! 🔥🥳✨ #ilovegirls,” as another echoed, “Gorgeous then and now!! 😃.”

A different fan echoed, “I miss y’all on my GH screen, Kimberly, Minae, and Kent ❤️❤️❤️ I loved Robin, Kelly, and Lainey.”

Someone else confessed, “Awwww, this makes me wanna go watch clips of the girls’ nights at Jake’s.”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user commented, “Miss those GH days! This makes me happy that you guys are still tight!”

McCullough joined GH in 1985 as Robin. In February 2012, she officially left the soap so she could focus on directing. McCullough has returned in a guest capacity several times between 2023 and 2018, with her most recent appearance in 2021.

