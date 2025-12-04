‘Celebrity Family Feud’: ‘The Housemaid’ Cast Shocked By Wrong Answers on Holiday Special (VIDEO)

The cast of The Housemaid and The Real Housewives are set to face off against each other on a holiday special of Celebrity Family Feud. However, The Housemaid cast found themselves in a real dilemma when they tried to give answers for the best Christmas movie, but were shocked to discover that some of their responses weren’t on the board.

The Housemaid cast, including director Paul Feig, Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, and Sarah Cooper, competed against Real Housewives Cynthia Bailey, Dorinda Medley, Eva Marcille, Melissa Gorga, and Alexia Nepola, for their selected charities.

The holiday special is set to air on Thursday, December 4, at 8/7c on ABC. TV Insider obtained a sneak peek of the episode. Plus, see an exclusive photo of Medley, Sweeney, and host Steve Harvey from the episode below.

The clip started out with Harvey asking Feig, “Name a Christmas movie people never get tired of.”

He answered Miracle on 34th Street, but it wasn’t on the board. “I’m old,” he said, shaking his head. The other answers on the board were It’s a Wonderful Life, A Christmas Story, and Home Alone.

“Paul said, ‘I’m old. It’s a great movie,” Harvey laughed. Miracle on 34th Street came out in 1947, making it 78 years old. Feig is 63 years old.

Sweeney then said Elf, which was on the board. It was Seyfried’s turn. She said The Grinch, but it wasn’t on the board.

“What?!?” Sweeney yelled. The crowd groaned.

“Who’s making this list?” Sklenar asked.

“Who’s answering this?” Sweeney wanted to know.

The Housemaid, a psychological thriller book by Frieda McFadden, is set to be released in theaters on December 19.

See the cast of the movie, plus the five housewives listed above, in the full special on Thursday and find out who wins money for their charity.

Celebrity Family Feud Holiday Special, Thursday, December 4, 8/7c, ABC, stream next day on Hulu

The Housemaid, theaters everywhere, December 19