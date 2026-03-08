Amy Landecker, star of Transparent and wife of Bradley Whitford, has told Bill Maher to keep her husband’s name out of his mouth.

“If Bill Maher wants to come after my freaking husband one more time and complain about the fact that people who are known are having an opinion…” Landecker said in a new interview for The Daily Beast’s Obsessed podcast. “Who is he? What is he famous for? Just being known and having an opinion. And then coming after [Whitford] and going, ‘Oh, you’re the worst kind of liberal.’ Well, to me, he’s the worst kind of hypocrite.”

Landecker was referencing Maher ranting about Whitford in on HBO’s Real Time in September 2024. In that episode, Maher ranted about Whitford criticizing Cheryl Hines for not speaking out about her husband, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., as he supported Donald Trump, who was celebrating the downfall of Roe v. Wade at the time.

“Hey @CherylHines, way to stay silent while your lunatic husband throws his support behind the adjudicated rapist who brags about stripping women of their fundamental rights,” Whitford had tweeted. “Gutsy. Great example for the kids. Profile in courage.”

On Real Time, Maher said, “You know what I think is not gutsy? Mansplaining to a woman — but, of course, not to her face — how she should sacrifice her marriage, all so you could read something on Twitter that met with your approval.”

He continued: “You want to know why I have a bug up my ass about the left more than I used to? It’s s*** like this,” Maher said. “There’s an ugliness they never used to have. The liberals I grew up respecting, none of them are like this. Going after the wife? Even the mafia doesn’t do that.”

Maher also said he used to know Whitford and said the West Wing alum wasn’t “this guy” at the time. “While he may relish writing Cheryl Hines off, I’m not writing him off,” he said. “Because that’s not the way to handle this. … We have to resist the siren call of being an a**hole.”

On Obsessed, Whitford said Maher is now like “the grandpa on the porch yelling.”

Addressing Maher, Landecker added: “You’re a f***ing stoner who makes $7 trillion, and you’re going to complain that you are cancelled? First of all, why are you so grumpy? You are literally the most angry stoner I’ve ever met in my entire life. Plus, your show has never been bigger, so shut up about being cancelled.”

“No, he’s worried about cancel culture on this, his 35th year of hosting a show,” Whitford chimed in with a chuckle. “And the thing that made me laugh the other day was when he went after Billy Eilish for criticizing ICE, as if the young kids don’t understand the gifts of Western culture. Like, talk about like defensive. Should young people not be upset about people with no judicial process being warehoused? … He’s a comedian talking about politics, and he doesn’t want anybody else to express an opinion.”