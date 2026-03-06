What To Know Outlander‘s stars and creatives break down the Season 8 premiere episode in our latest Inside Outlander Aftershow episode.

They break down that Frank book twist, Faith reveal, and much more.

Outlander‘s long-awaited final season has arrived, and with it, the kind of twist that is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seat as its last episodes unfold. Fair warning that there are spoilers for the Outlander Season 8 premiere ahead!

As the audience follows the Fraser’s back home to their Ridge in “Soul of a Rebel,” Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) future is called into question with the introduction of Frank’s (Tobias Menzies) book of the same name.

This is only the latest wrench in the family’s lives after Season 7’s finale cliffhanger in which it was implied that Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie’s first daughter, Faith, may have actually lived, despite being stillborn in France decades earlier. These topics and more are being covered by the stars in our latest Inside Outlander aftershow.

As the premiere episode opens, Claire and Jamie seek answers surrounding Faith’s life and how her daughters came to be living in a brothel. They’re told by the man that Faith was the wife of a ship captain whom he had raided, and in the process, Faith had gone overboard, and the girls had been taken by him and sold.

In other words, there’s an implication that Faith died at sea, only adding to the weight of Jamie and Claire’s grief over the situation, and leading Claire to drive a knife into the criminal’s back.

Does this mean we’ve seen the last of their search for answers surrounding Faith? “I think there are still a lot of questions around it,” Heughan says. “And I think there is more to come.” As the actor puts it, “Later on in the season, you’ll see Jamie and Claire go back over it and try and work out more about how this actually happened and whether it’s more than a coincidence.”

Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts echoes Heughan as he notes, “I think there’s more to dig into.” Roberts adds, “We didn’t want to wait a long time before we revealed that particular answer,” surrounding Faith’s story. “It meant a lot for Jamie and Claire between seasons.”

Despite the sad start, Outlander‘s premiere also saw the return of some familiar faces as Jamie and Claire visited Fergus (César Domboy) and Marsali (Lauren Lyle) alongside their plethora of children.

“It was so great to have Lauren and César back and all of their children,” Balfe shares, noting, “those are really sweet scenes. We had such a fun time, and those young actors are so incredible.”

The happy family moments didn’t end there, either, as Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) returned to Fraser’s Ridge with their kids, right after Claire, Jamie, and Fanny (Florrie May Wilkinson).

“It’s always nice to be together, but especially knowing that it’s the final season,” Skelton muses. They even brought along some new reading material for everyone to enjoy, like a copy of Goodnight Moon and The Lord of the Rings. However, it’s the book Brianna and Roger reveal later, which stirs things up as they hand over a copy of Soul of a Rebel, written by Frank Randall.

In the book, Jamie uncovers several mentions of his name and even an implication of his impending death. That’s not the most horrifying discovery, either, as Jamie sees Frank’s face for the first time, learning just how alike he is to his late nemesis Black Jack Randall, also played by Menzies, who returns via voice-over to haunt Jamie’s thoughts.

“It’s interesting because he’s fought so many different kinds of enemies over the seasons, and this one is no exception… but also this one really is perhaps the one that really gets to him,” Heughan acknowledges, revealing that it “creates a rift for Jamie and Claire, because he dwells on it.”

As for Menzies’ return, Roberts shares, “We had hoped to get Tobias physically, but he was very busy, and his schedule was full, but he graciously was able to do some voice work for us.”

As for whether or not Jamie is hearing Frank’s voice or Black Jack Randall’s, Roberts adds, “Jamie knows what Black Jack’s voice sounds like, and… so I think that’s what we went with, and it does haunt him that he’s looking at this person that tortured him, and Claire could have possibly married this person.”

How will the book continue to haunt Jamie and Claire as the episodes carry on? Find out by tuning into Outlander Season 8, and watch the full aftershow above.

Outlander, Season 8, Fridays, 8/7c, Starz