Shields spoke with TV Insider about Charlotte’s relationships with Nathan, Elizabeth, and Little Jack.

Shields’ character is the mother of the late Jack Thornton.

Charlotte Thornton’s (Brooke Shields) return to Hope Valley was filled with so much love and much-needed closure. Given Nathan’s (Kevin McGarry) clear plans to pop the question to Elizabeth (Erin Krakow), could Charlotte be traveling back to Hope Valley in When Calls the Heart Season 14? (Warning: Spoilers ahead!)

In the March 8 episode, Charlotte joined Nathan in visiting Jack’s grave for the first time since her son’s death. Nathan had asked Charlotte for her blessing to propose to Elizabeth, and he wanted to pay his respects to Elizabeth’s first love.

By the end of the episode, Charlotte left Hope Valley to return to Cape Fullerton. Brooke Shields spoke with TV Insider about her future with the show.

“They have not told me anything,” Shields said. “I think having Charlotte there these episodes was a real commencement, a send-off, and a new chapter, right? So to bring her back, I don’t know if it would be the best thing because, right now, Little Jack has Nathan, and you wouldn’t want Charlotte’s recurrence to be convoluted or confused at all.”

She continued, “I think her work here has been done. I mean, whoever knows what’s going to happen.”

Shields explained that Charlotte’s visit was the closing of a chapter. “I think it’s a fresh start,” she said. And I think, whatever happens, I think all the boxes have been checked, and it’s been done with love. It’s a big moment of change for everybody.”

In Season 13, Charlotte has been able to forge a relationship with Little Jack that has meant so much to her. “She realized her importance in all of this, and that had to have been fabulous for her,” Shields told TV Insider. “I think she went back to her boarding house feeling very resolved, and yet ready to continue to do the work that she has established for herself in her environment.”

