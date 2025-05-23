Why Isn’t ‘The View’ New Today — And When Do Live Episodes Return?

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

If you tuned in with hopes of catching a new episode of The View live on Friday (May 23), you’re out of luck. The show has gone on a temporary break for the Memorial Day weekend, with cohosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin enjoying a few days off for vacation celebrations.

Instead of airing a new live episode, Friday’s timeslot features a rebroadcast of the Friday, May 2, episode in which actors Kerry Washington and Omar Sy appeared on air to promote their new action movie, Shadow Force, and the subject of the upcoming Desperate Housewives revival, Wisteria Lane, came up. About the new iteration, Washington said, “It’s inspired [by Desperate Housewives]. I can’t say too much — it’s very newly announced, it’s in development. … The idea is that it’s new times, there’s new challenges, it’s like, what happens on that cul-de-sac now? And so it’s exciting.”

The View fans can also expect a rerun to air on Monday, May 26, which is the day of the federal holiday, instead of a new live episode.

Airing on Monday’s usual 11 a.m. ET time slot on ABC will be the Thursday, March 20, episode of The View that featured comic Bill Burr and magician David Blaine. The episode also featured Joy Behar’s rebuke of Donald Trump for his renovation of the White House, and Whoopi Goldberg was absent from the episode for a separate work trip that took her to Italy.

The View will return with new live episodes beginning Tuesday, May 27, with the following guests scheduled for the week:

Tuesday, May 27 – Sarah Snook (Broadway’s The Picture of Dorian Gray)

Wednesday, May 28 – Julianne Moore (Sirens) and Ashley Tisdale (Phineas and Ferb)

Thursday, May 29 – Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Postmortem)

Friday, May 30 – Anthony Weiner and Justina Machado (Broadway’s Real Women Have Curves)