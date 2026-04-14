‘Wheel of Fortune’: Taylor Swift Fan Screams ‘Oh My God!’ After Winning $40,000 Car

Driving into another win! A Wheel of Fortune contestant got another chance to return to the game after winning a car. He screamed, “Oh my God!” after the $40,000 car was revealed.

Tyler Hall, from Fort Worth, Texas, solved the first toss-up on April 13. He is a huge Swiftie who recently lost over 100 pounds and has a Taylor Swift workout playlist.

Aaron Fogelson, from Chicago, Illinois, returned for his second game as part of the “Spring Forward” champions tournament. He took home $50,096 in cash and prizes on Friday night.

They played against Barry Woodson, from Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. Hall also solved the second toss-up, giving him a total of $3,000.

Hall solved the first puzzle — “Racquetball Player” — for $7,100. In the “Got Ink?” crossword puzzle, Fogelson solved most of the letters. When he called one that wasn’t on the board, the turn moved to Hall, who solved “Squid, Pad, Printer, Pen,” for $1,000.

During the Prize Puzzle, Fogelson rode the Express Train, but lost all of his money when he guessed a “Y” and it wasn’t in the puzzle. Hall swooped in and guessed “Learning How To Windsurf.” He won a trip to Jamaica, giving him a total of $18,804.

Fogelson solved one of the Triple Toss-ups, putting $2,000 in his bank. Woodson, a father of two kids and a Philadelphia Eagles fan, solved the last two, putting him on the board with $4,000.

Woodson solved the last puzzle — “Trivial Pursuit.” He ended with $11,600.

Fogelson went home with $2,000. This gave him a total of $52,096 for two games. Hall was the night’s winner with $18,804. He chose “Food & Drink” for his Bonus Round category.

Hall brought his sister, best friend, and best friend’s wife with him. The game show contestant was given”R,S,T,L,N, and E.” He rounded out his puzzle with “C,D,M, and O.”

The puzzle then looked like “_OMEM_DE _ _DD_N_.” Hall solved “Homemade Pudding.”

Inside the envelope was the VW car. “Oh, my God!” Hall screamed over and over. He put his hands up to his face in disbelief.

This gave him a total of $58,411. Hall will return on Tuesday for another chance to win.