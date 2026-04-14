‘Will Trent’ Shocker! [SPOILER] Dead After Another Attack

What To Know The latest episode of Will Trent left GBI boss Amanda Wagner in grave danger.

Will she survive the latest attack?

The latest episode of Will Trent ended with a major loss. Warning: The following post contains spoilers for Will Trent Season 4 Episode 15, “The Blank Expanse of Nothing.”

In it, as Faith (Iantha Richardson) and Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) investigated a very disturbing carjacking case that turned into an alien abduction story and, ultimately, unfortunately, a human trafficking ring investigation, Will (Ramon Rodriguez) called out of work sick at the GBI to await another call from Adelaide (Mallory Jansen). And eventually, that call came.

But not before Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn) started doing a little investigating of her own. On advice from her FBI contact, who was not so sure that Amanda would hear about it if Will did get a call, she went out on foot to search a potential lead.

Unfortunately, though, someone was waiting for her, and Will was set up by Adelaide. When he went to the bar she suggested, he came prepared; he had a set of questions that only Antonio (John Ortiz) could answer all prepared, and he created a duplicate of the matchbox souvenir she’d taken from their stopover in Puerto Rico that contained a tracker. Only, she saw it coming and had the wait staff in her employ to create a distraction so that she could get away.

Adelaide then made another call to Will, and this one was much more ominous.

“What a shame, Will. While we made these dinner plans, I really was going to give you everything you wanted: your uncle, your life, me, all of it, but you had to go ruin it by having your boss go looking for me,” she said.

After he protested, she continued, “It’s over, Will. You’re never going to see Antonio again.” She also teased that she left him “a little present” around the corner, and what did he find but Amanda’s lifeless body with blood stains visible on her chest.

The GBI deputy chief already survived one shot to the chest, another attempt on her life at the mall, and a career takeover attempt by her temporary successor, but could she overcome this, too? Evidently not. Speaking to Variety, showrunners Liz Heldens, Daniel T. Thomsen, and Karine Rosenthal confirmed her death.

“Amanda has been the character who has protected Will for as long as she has known him. So this gives us the opportunity for a completely new dynamic in the GBI, because her replacement will not have that same relationship with Will. Her death had the most impact on the most amount of characters. It really sets everybody reeling from this enormous loss. So it’s such a reset for our characters in a way that is painful but exciting for Season 5,” Rosenthal said.

The preview of the fallout doesn’t look good. In the lookahead for next week’s episode, we see an ambulance taking off from the site as Franklin (Kevin Daniels) warns, “This is as bad as it gets.”

The official description for the episode, titled “Our Last Dance,” tells us, “Reeling yet relentless, the team hunts Adelaide and searches for Antonio. As Adelaide systematically eliminates her own acolytes, Will teeters on the edge, haunted by a grief so strong it could unravel the team.” Ruh roh.

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC