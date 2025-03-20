Where Is Whoopi Goldberg on ‘The View’? Why She’s Missing 2 Shows This Week

Whoopi Goldberg on The View
Whoopi Goldberg was noticeably missing from her seat at the table during the Thursday, March 20, episode of The View. Cohost Joy Behar addressed Goldberg’s absence at the very beginning of the hour.

“Whoopi is off today,” Behar shared. “I’m sorry. She’ll be back Monday.” That means that Goldberg will also be missing the Friday, March 21, show, and she gave an update on Instagram to explain why.

After appearing on the Wednesday, March 19, episode, Goldberg took to social media to reveal where she was headed next. She shared a photo of herself sitting in the cockpit of an airplane with two pilots and captioned it, “Thanks to two of my favorite pilots and thank you to @delta. You continue to make me comfortable. Next stop Italy for ‘Women in Food.'”

Whoopi Goldberg heading to Italy and missing The View

Goldberg is being interviewed at the event, which will honor 20 women in food: chefs, innkeepers, winemakers, food writers, managers, producers, and hotel directors/owners. The symposium is dedicated to “women in food, wine, and hospitality,” according to its organizer, Cook. It will be a quick trip for Goldberg since she left on Wednesday and will be back by Monday.

Back in January, Goldberg also missed a few episodes of The View for an international trip. Following Donald Trump‘s inauguration, she headed to Paris for Fashion Week.

“I did a layout, a fashion layout, for a company called Ami, and apparently, it sort of went through the roof, so they invited me to come and be part of their fashion show in Paris,” she shared at the time. “Which I’m going to do because I’ve had so many comments over my career about how odd my looks are and, ‘Why don’t [you] have eyebrows and you’re so weird looking,’ and the ideas of what beauty is and what beauty isn’t.”

How Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' Is a 'Golden Girls' for Our Times

