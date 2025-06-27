Imagine being trapped in a small town. Not because of family ties, tight-knit traditions, or financial hardship, but because of a mysterious psychic force that won’t let you leave. Step beyond its invisible borders, and you either end up right back where you started or disappear without a trace. Oh, and there are monsters. They lurk in the woods just beyond town, emerging at night to feast on anyone caught outside without shelter.

Welcome to the world of FROM. For three seasons, the sci-fi horror mystery has followed Sheriff Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau) and the Matthews family as they struggle to escape a cursed slice of small-town Americana held together by something far more sinister than charm.

Created by John Griffin and executive produced by MCU filmmaker Anthony Russo, along with Lost veterans Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner, FROM is heading into its fourth season on MGM+. Here’s everything we know so far about the plot, cast, release date, and more.

What is FROM about?

The story seems simple at first: The Matthews family arrives in an unnamed small town and quickly discovers they can’t leave. They befriend Sheriff Boyd, a former soldier who stepped up as the town’s reluctant leader, and learn that the area is surrounded by humanoid creatures that prey on the residents. With Boyd’s help, they begin to understand the rules of survival in this deadly new reality.

With each season, the mysteries deepen as time travel, teleportation, and talismans come into play, alongside real-world challenges like food shortages, illness, endless grief, and growing divisions within the community.

The show is packed with mysterious details and red herrings that keep mystery lovers theorizing for weeks, including the eerie Bottle Trees, cryptic dates etched into lighthouses, and an eerie Boy in White who whispers puzzling messages to the protagonists, adding to the confusion.

What happened in FROM Season 3?

It is discovered that the humanoid beings that lurk in the woods are actually former towns folks, the cursed descendants who traded their children’s lives in exchange for immortality.

It is also found out that Julie Matthews (Hannah Cheramy) discovers she’s a “story walker,” a person with the ability to time jump and who can influence events from the past.

Through a series of cryptic, hidden messages, it is revealed that the notes hidden in the Bottle Tree are musical keys that unlock an important melody that tie to the town’s terrible past.

It is also discovered that Jade and Tabitha, played by David Alpay and Catalina Sandino Moreno, are a cocky tech entrepreneur who became stranded during a road trip and an architect and grieving mother who lost her son Thomas. They are reincarnations of two past figures named Christopher and Miranda. In previous cycles, the pair tried to protect the murdered children and have been reincarnated multiple times in a continuing effort to break the pattern and save them.

Audiences are also introduced to the Man in the Yellow Suit, played by Douglas E. Hughes, who decapitates Tabitha’s husband Jim, portrayed by Eion Bailey, in the Season 3 finale. He then warns both Tabitha and Jade that “knowledge comes at a cost.”

And finally, Smiley is resurrected and back in action, poised to cause havoc in the season ahead.

Who stars in FROM Season 4?

Harold Perrineau returns as Sheriff Boyd, as well as David Alpay as Jade, Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha, and Hannah Cheramy as Tabitha’s daughter Julie Matthews.

Eion Bailey as Jim is currently sans head, so it’s unconfirmed if he will return. Being dead isn’t exactly a dealbreaker when it comes to being a resident in this burg, so his future remains unclear.

Other supporting players likely to return include Ricky He as Ellis, Simon Webster as Victor, Scott McCord as Elgin, Elizabeth Saunders as Sara, Chloe Van Landschoot as Fatima, Corteon Moore as Tre, and Pegah Ghafoori as Lou.

As of right now, there is no indication yet of major newcomers. Season 4 may focus on deepening existing arcs rather than introducing new cast.

What will FROM Season 4 be about?

Expect Season 4 to go deeper into the lore of the town and its former citizens, especially if the current crop of residents are reincarnations of the former ones who are now being terrorized by monsterized versions of the pact-making former pilgrims.

Now that the Man in Yellow has killed a major member of the community and taken one of Elgin’s eyes in an earlier episode, he’s poised to become an even greater threat. And with Smiley back, the townspeople now face two major monster, with one that hunts by day, and one that stalks the night.

When will FROM Season 4 premiere?

No premiere date has been announced as of yet, but MGM+ just revealed via X (formerly Twitter) that production started on the series on June 23 (at least according to the date on the clapperboard).

FROM, TBA, MGM+