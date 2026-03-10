Get ready for a music-filled night! The 2026 American Music Awards just announced their air date.

The American Music Awards honors the most influential artists and songs of today, along with unforgettable performances and special moments, in a multi-genre, cross-generational celebration of music. It is the world’s largest fan-voted award show, and has been since 1974.

The 2025 American Music Awards reached over 10 million unique viewers across its CBS and Paramount+ broadcast, which was the show’s largest audience since 2019. How will it do this year?

Here is everything we know about the award show.

When do the 2026 AMAs air?

The 52nd annual AMAs will air on Monday, May 25, on Memorial Day. The awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The live coast-to-coast show will air on CBS at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

Who is hosting?

A host has not yet been announced, but please check back for updates.

Previous hosts have included Jennifer Lopez, who took up the podium duties at the 2025 awards, Wayne Brady in 2022, and Cardi B in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Music Awards (@amas)

Who is performing?

Performers are typically announced a few days before the award show. Please return here for updates regarding performing announcements.

Who are the presenters?

Presenters have not yet been announced.

When will the nominees be announced?

The 2026 American Music Awards will announce the nominees on Tuesday, April 14. The nominees are based on fan interactions on the Billboard charts, including streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay, and tour grosses.

Please check back here for the nominees list.

How can you vote?

Fan voting will once again power the AMAs, with voting officially opening on Tuesday, April 14 and closing on Friday, May 8. Voting details and category information are available at TheAMAs.com.

Who is receiving special honors?

The American Music Awards typically give out the ICON Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award. The recipients have not yet been announced.

Who has the most wins?

Taylor Swift tops the leaderboard with 40 wins. Michael Jackson received 26, and Whitney Houston won 22. Swift will most likely pick up a few more wins if her 2025 album, The Life of a Showgirl, is nominated.

Additional details, including performers, presenters, special honorees, and ticket on-sale for the AMAs, will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 52nd American Music Awards, Monday, May 25, live coast to coast, 8EST/5PST, CBS