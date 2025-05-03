Kerry Washington and Omar Sy had a lot to talk about when they appeared on The View on Friday, May 2 — including their new action movie, Shadow Force — but View cohost Ana Navarro wanted the deets on Washington’s Desperate Housewives reboot, Wisteria Lane.

“This one I’m very excited about — one of my favorite shows,” Navarro said. “It is rumored that you are working on a remake of Desperate Housewives.”

As Sy reacted with gleeful surprise — apparently hearing the news for the first time — Washington gave a precious few details about the project.

“It’s inspired [by Desperate Housewives],” she said. “I can’t say too much — it’s very newly announced, it’s in development. … The idea is that it’s new times, there’s new challenges, it’s like, what happens on that cul-de-sac now? And so it’s exciting.”

Navarro tried to pry casting info out of Washington — asking, “New women? Old women?” — but the actor-turned-producer kept mum, telling fans to follow her production company, Simpson Street, on social media for more information.

News of the reboot came earlier this week, as Deadline reported that Simpson Street and 20th Television were teaming up on Wisteria for the Disney-owned brand Onyx Collective.

Written by The Flight Attendant showrunner Natalie Chaidez, Wisteria Lane is a “fun, sexy, darkly comedic soap/mystery … set among a group of five very different friends and sometimes frenemies who all live on a picture-perfect cul-de-sac called Wisteria Lane,” according to Deadline. “On the surface, all the Wisteria neighbors are living the dream: beautiful homes, gorgeous families, shiny SUVs in the driveway. But behind those white-picket fences and smiling Insta posts are secrets.”

Desperate Housewives, created by Marc Cherry, ran for eight seasons on ABC between 2004 and 2012 and starred Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria, and Nicollette Sheridan as residents of the fictional Wisteria Lane.

Cherry is aware of the Wisteria Lane project and could be involved in some capacity, according to Deadline. In November 2024, Cherry told People he had “a couple of ideas” for a Desperate Housewives reboot, including a show set on Wisteria Lane in the 1960s.

“Because the character I miss writing the most is actually Wisteria Lane,” he added. “That was the most fun playground anyone in the history of television has ever had, because we owned the whole street.”