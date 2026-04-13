‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Returns to Gush About ‘Magical’ Baby (VIDEO)

Alyssa Farah Griffin returned to the table at The View on Monday (April 13) for the first time since the birth of her son, Justin Griffin Jr.

The cohost was positively radiant with joy and gushed about her new addition.

“I am back. I’m a human lighter, but he is here. He is with us,” she said after being welcomed back by moderator Whoopi Goldberg.

“Little Justin is the most magical thing,” Griffin continued. “All of you who are moms told me, your brain chemistry changes overnight, and it is so true. My world just feels more magical and full. And I’m just so grateful to him.”

She then went on to give credit to her loved ones for their help in her journey through motherhood so far. “I do really quickly want to thank my amazing husband. I mean, unbelievable. You see the best in your partner in traumatic labor, but also, they say it takes a village. And I have the best nanny at home, Maria, and night nurse, which is such a blessing, Theresa, who I hope is watching. I could not be here today at work, doing my job, without them, and also shout out to nurses who are literally angels in scrubs,” she said.

She then admitted that during her two months at home, she did tune in to watch her cohosts — and the rotating menagerie of guest cohosts who stepped in to fill her shoes — and was taken by how much she enjoyed the show.

“I was watching, and I was like, ‘This is the best show I’ve ever seen!'” she said. “It’s way better on TV than at the table.”

Griffin, who was outspoken about her fertility journey and experience seeking IVF treatments, gave birth to her first child with husband Justin Griffin on February 10.

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC