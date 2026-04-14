‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Has a Message for Trump After Jesus AI Photo

The View‘s cohosts continued to talk about Donald Trump‘s AI-generated photo depicting himself as a Jesus Christ-like figure, and, like many others, they were not buying his excuse that he merely meant to portray himself as a doctor from the Red Cross.

On Tuesday’s (February 14) live episode, cohosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin were on hand to react to Trump’s decision to delete the image after receiving backlash from MAGA supporters over the image, along with his defense of it.

First, they reviewed footage of Trump explaining the image during a DoorDash stunt to praise “no tax on tips”: “I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with Red Cross as a Red Cross worker there, which we support, and only the fake news could come up with that one,” Trump said. “So I just heard about it, and I said, ‘How did they come up with that?’ It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better.” They also reviewed footage of Trump’s VP, JD Vance, defending the post as a joke and supporting Trump’s prior assertions about Pope Leo XIV.

Behar was the first to react, saying, “He seems to really believe that the American people are so stupid that they would believe that.”

Hostin then argued that Trump was badly lying in that moment as another sign of his decline. “We know that he’s incompetent and a liar and… but he kind of was a better liar before. I’m questioning now the fact that he’s declining so much that his lies are that bad.”

Griffin chimed in to joke, “There are a few people on the planet that you shouldn’t take a fight with. I feel like [that’s] the Pope, Dolly Parton, and maybe the Dalai Lama.” She then pointed to the timing of the posts as problematic, saying, “What stood out to me is when he was posting it. So he posted a series of tweets between 12:43 a.m., 2:35 a.m., 2:38 a.m., and then 4:10 in the morning. Yeah, I have a newborn with better sleep habits than that. Swaddle this man. Get him a bottle.”

Haines added, “So when he does these things, I think he’s often looking for a distraction, throwing some faux rage out there. ‘Let’s see everyone flip out.’ I don’t think he saw his side [reacting], which is kind of a mistake to me.”

Goldberg then concluded the segment by saying, “The Pope has God with him. God will take care of this. God will take care of him.” She then offered a word to the president directly, saying, “Nobody believes you were a doctor. Nobody, no, no. Your people don’t believe him. Nobody believes it. They all saw what you were trying to do, and you were trying to make some sort of weird statement, and I would caution the vice president that one of the things that the Pope is supposed to do is to make us aware that war is wrong and we should find other ways to do things before we go to war. And Jesus said that as well.”

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC