Maureen McCormick Mourns Death of ‘Brady Bunch Variety Hour’ Producer Sid Krofft

What To Know Maureen McCormick paid tribute on social media to Sid Krofft, producer of The Brady Bunch Variety Hour.

Sid Krofft was known for creating and producing shows like H.R. Pufnstuf and Land of the Lost.

Fans joined McCormick in mourning Krofft’s death.

Maureen McCormick mourned the death of The Brady Bunch Variety Hour producer Sid Krofft with a social media tribute.

On April 13, news broke of Krofft’s death at 89. He “passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, April 10, at the home of his friend and business partner, Kelly Killian,” from natural causes, People reported. The beloved puppeteer co-created and produced shows like H.R. Pufnstuf and Land of the Lost with his brother, Marty Krofft. (Marty died in 2023.)

McCormick, who played Marcia Brady in The Brady Bunch and its variety show spinoff, took to Instagram to honor Krofft in the wake of his death.

“Rest in peace Sid Krofft ❤️,” she captioned the update. “Thank you for the sweetest memories… xo

@sidkrofft.”

In the featured image, McCormick and two of her Brady Bunch co-stars, Susan Olsen (Cindy Brady) and Christopher Knight (Peter Brady), posed with Krofft and others at his and Marty’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maureen McCormick (@momccormick7)

In the comments, McCormick’s followers joined her in mourning the Krofft’s death while also sending their condolences. One wrote, “Sad news. Sid and Marty Krofft were part of my childhood.😭😭💔.”

Another shared, “Oh no. I’m so so sorry to hear. ❤️.”

Someone else lamented, “I am heartbroken, and never met him. He shaped my childhood, and then I absolutely fell in love with him on his Instagram Live: Sundays with Sid. What a great loss 💔😢.”

A different follower echoed, “My heart is broken Maureen 💔😢I remember watching his Instagram lives, and he was always so kind and loving to everyone. Sending all my love and condolences! ❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user commented, “I’m so sorry to hear this — his creations gave so much happiness to so many. May he rest in peace🙏🕊️.”

The Brady Bunch Variety Hour aired for nine episodes in 1976 and 1977. In 1973, McCormick and some of her Brady Bunch co-stars were also featured in a TV special titled The World of Sid & Marty Krofft at the Hollywood Bowl.