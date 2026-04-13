‘The View’ Cohosts React to Trump’s AI Jesus Photo & Melania’s Epstein Statement

The View was off for a week for a spring break hiatus, but they quickly played catch-up on the newest “Hot Topics” segment on Monday’s (April 13) live episode, including reacting to Donald Trump‘s posting of an artificial intelligence-generated photo depicting himself as Jesus after criticizing the Pope for delivering a message of peace amid the Iran War.

“I can’t even look at it,” Whoopi Goldberg said to start the conversation. Then, after she turned the topic over to her cohosts, Sunny Hostin spoke first to say, simply, “25th Amendment.”

After the audience reacted with support for her suggestion, she continued: “I think our founding fathers did a lot of things right, and the 25th Amendment is there for a reason. No one who holds that office, which is arguably the most powerful office in the world, does things like that.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin, newly returning from maternity leave, then added, “In the Christian faith, this is considered blasphemy. It’s blasphemy… Elevating yourself to the level of Christ. I did see some very prominent MAGA supporters who are diehards, even saying as much as saying, ‘Please take this down.’ And to declare kind of an open season on the Pope, the leader of the largest faith and filling in charitable faith, and one that also makes up a big portion of Trump’s base, makes no sense to me.” She then suggested religion is the one thing that trumps politics. “He clearly doesn’t understand that,” she said. “He sees it as memeworthy, as funny, as something to be mocked, and God is not to be mocked.”

Ana Navarro then jumped in to point out that Trump has sold Trump-branded Bibles in the past — “God help you if you’re praying on that Bible,” she joked — but she also thought the whole thing was meant to be a “distraction.” Navarro argued, “He’s having a really bad week, a really bad month… His disapproval ratings are at 61%, gas prices in New York at $6, the stock market in complete chaos. His wife showing up for a random statement on that, his European bestie Victor Orban, the Iran deal, the Iran peace talks fell apart, and people are pissed, because while all of that was happening, he was in Miami watching a UFC fight, disrupting the airport, disrupting traffic, and costing taxpayers millions of dollars.”

Sara Haines then complimented Pope Leo XIV for how he handled Trump’s comments about him. “He answers to a higher parent, and he’s a man of the gospel… Like I say, definitely don’t go to RFK Jr. for medical advice. Don’t go to Trump as your moral authority.” However, she also found the silver lining in the situation, that a post like Trump’s wasn’t punishable as a crime in America. “I am grateful that I live in a country where, as offensive as that is, that we have the freedom to do that.”

Goldberg then argued that Trump’s post was meant to “make your jaw drop” and predicted, “I believe that during the midterms, a big old surprise is going to happen, not for anybody else, but him, because America is not the America he thinks it is. We’re just not that. We’re not going to let this go on as long as it went on with Victor Orban. People are starting to say, ‘You know what? Now, we remember what this was like.’ We don’t want this. We don’t like this.”

They also weighed in on Melania Trump‘s surprise statement distancing herself from Jeffrey Epstein. Goldberg noted, “The Iran War knocked the Epstein files out of the headlines for like a couple of minutes, until the first lady brought them back with her surprise statement last week, where she denied that Epstein introduced her to You Know Who, and said that she has no knowledge of Epstein and [Ghislane] Maxwell’s crimes.”

Navarro pointed out that the statement was “counterproductive” because, “If her objective was to close down any rumors about her, all she did was open up Pandora’s box.” She also reflected on Melania Trump’s participation in Trump’s “birtherism” conspiracies about Barack Obama before adding, “If she wants to be an ally and champion to those Epstein survivors, she can start by inviting them to the White House and meeting with them and listening to their stories. She can start by turning to the guy next to her, Donald Trump, and telling him to tell his DOJ to release all the files.”

Hostin agreed, adding that she should testify before the House of Representatives’ Oversight Committee like Bill and Hillary Clinton did. “She must know something, and for her to say she said that she and her attorneys are fighting back against unfound and baseless lies in regards to her connections to Epstein, then what are those lies? What are those accusations? Tell us more.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the cohosts also spoke out about the sexual assault accusations against California representative Eric Swallwell and were united in their condemnation of him.

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC