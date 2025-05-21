Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

Michael Bublé earned his second victory in a row on The Voice after his finalist Adam David was declared the winner of Season 27 on Tuesday, May 20. But while he was able to celebrate David’s exciting moment, he also had another artist in the finals, Jadyn Cree, who finished in fifth place.

During Part 1 of the finale on Monday, May 19, Cree performed “Come on Eileen” and “Lose You to Love Me” and received an overwhelming amount of negative reviews online. However, her coach was there to offer encouraging words amid the criticism.

“She’s a pop star. A lot of people had negative things to say about her last night and I called her,” Bublé told TV Insider. “I said, ‘Jadyn, you pour so much light. There’s a lot of darkness out there. Don’t you allow them to ever take away your light.'”

Unfortunately, the votes translated into Cree becoming the last place finalist, but she certainly still has a lot to celebrate after her incredible season. She came onto the show as the daughter of Bryan Olesen, who came in third place in Season 25 in 2024 but emerged as a star in her own right.

Coaches Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini both turned their chairs for Cree during her blind audition, and she ultimately went with the “Home” singer as her coach. He selected her as the winner in her Battle and Knockout round performances, and she was one of his Top 2 in the Playoffs, which earned her a spot in the Semi-Finals.

The fans took over to vote for their favorites from there, and of the 12 artists left, Cree was one of the Top 4 who received enough votes to move onto the Finals. Interestingly, David didn’t earn one of the four automatic spots, so he didn’t get voted in until after his Instant Save performance.

While Bublé has a special relationship with both of his finalists, he noted that he and David got “really close” throughout the course of the show. “I was heavily invested in our friendship,” he admitted. “I was [ultimately] much less worried about me not winning than I was just wanting my buddy to win.”

-Reporting by Michael Maloney