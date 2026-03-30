What To Know Al Roker shared a humorous Instagram video of a bear raiding his backyard bird feeder.

The video sparked a wave of amused and relatable comments from fans who had similar experiences.

Craig Melvin and Roker previously got into a hilarious conversation about the latter’s bird-watching hobby on Today.

Al Roker got a surprise visit from a scary — yet adorable — visitor over the weekend.

The Today weatherman took to Instagram on Monday, March 30, to share a funny video he captured with his home bird feeder over the weekend. Rather than receive a visit from some small birds, a bear entered Roker’s backyard to snack on the bird seed.

“This weekend. Forget about the Final Four. It’s Bear 1, @birdfy_by_netvue Zero,” Roker captioned the clip, which he set to the song “The Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book. “Baloo took my feeder down. I mean, like, downtown! Guess I’ll be ordering a new one, but gonna wait a bit til Yogi moves on.”

In the video, the bear popped up from underneath the bird feeder and started licking bird seed off the plate before accidentally knocking it down. One of the bear’s legs got caught while climbing over the fence to finish the snack. The bear ultimately broke free and ate what bird seed was left before going on its way.

“Amazing footage!” one person wrote in the post’s comments. Sharing their similar experience, another stated, “A bear pulled mine down. He bent the metal pole like it was a straw.” Someone else joked, “I Think That Yogi Heard About The Good Eats At Uncle Al’s…Hope Damage Was Minimal. 🙏🏼💜.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker)

A different person posted, “The jump scare I got when that was not a squirrel!” A separate user quipped, “Hibernation over! Yogi was hungry!” One commenter remarked, “Wow! The claws are crazy.”

Another bird feeder user wrote, “We had this same thing happen to us 2 yrs ago. Ours was mounted 7-8 ft up on a post off the side of our house. Needless to say the feeder did not get remounted.”

Roker has previously opened up about his bird-watching hobby on Today. “You’ve become an amateur birder,” Craig Melvin said to Roker on the third hour of Today‘s February 25 episode while discussing a report about how bird-watching can improve attention and perception.

“I got this [feeder], it’s called Birdfy,” Roker responded. “I’ve been watching these birds, and with AI, they kind of name the bird, and I’ve come to recognize them.” Roker noted that he’s seen 10 to 12 different types of birds visit his home.

Melvin went on to joke, “You know what I caught him doing one day? He’s got the app open on his phone. He’s looking at bird lands for food. Do you know what this psycho does? [He screamed,] ‘BAAA! BAAA! BAAA!’ He scares the bird away!”

In defense, Roker replied, “Sometimes, they’re being a little too greedy. It’s like, give some of the others a chance! Like, this tufted titmouse would not let anybody else in!”

The discussion prompted laughter from Roker, Melvin, and Dylan Dreyer. “Who taunts birds? By the way, from a couple hundred miles away,” Melvin jokingly stated. Roker responded, “Hey, everybody’s got to have a hobby!”

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