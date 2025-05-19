Adam David has had quite a run on Season 27 of The Voice. Only one coach turned their chair around for Adam in the Blind Auditions, which meant he automatically landed on Michael Bublé‘s team. Bublé has believed in the aspiring singer from day one and picked him to move on through the Battle Round, Knockout Round, and Playoffs.

During the Semi-Finals, viewers got to vote for the first time, and Adam was not one of the Top 4 artists who received the most votes to automatically move on. Instead, he was in the middle four and had to sing for the Instant Save.

This time, Adam did get the majority of viewer votes, earning the final spot in the finale, where he’ll be competing against fellow Team Bublé artist Jadyn Cree, as well as Jaelen Johnston (Team Kelsea Ballerini), Lucia Flores-Wiseman (Team Adam Levine), and RENZO (Team John Legend).

Before he takes the stage one last time, scroll down to learn more about the Season 27 hopeful.

Who is Adam David?

Adam is a musician and contestant on Season 27 of The Voice. His foray into music began with the guitar, and he added singing to his repertoire years later.

“I started playing guitar when I was 8,” Adam told Deepest Dream. “And I was always making things, I was always kinda like coming out with little, simple melody things on the guitar. I was just having fun, and my uncle sang so I grew up seeing him singing and playing and that’s something that I wanted to do.”

Once he turned 11, he started singing and songwriting as well. Regardless of how things turn out on The Voice, Adam said he hopes to keep “putting out original music and traveling the world performing it.”

Where is Adam David from?

Adam is from Florida. His hometown is Fort Lauderdale.

Is Adam David sober?

Yes, Adam is six years sober and has credited music with helping him find “stability” after his addiction journey (he told Recovery Unplugged that cocaine was his drug of choice). Adam celebrated six years of sobriety in March 2025.

Amid his journey on The Voice, Adam released his single “Savior,” which he wrote while in treatment for his addiction. He entered rehab after applying through Music Cares, a program that gives “grants to music professionals who need help.” Adam finished the song on the final day of the two-week process.

“It’s a scary thing to put yourself out there,” Adam admitted to Deepest Dream. “And just to know that I have so much support from people that I don’t even know is a really special thing for me.”

Adam often performs at rehabilitation centers in hopes of inspiring others who are struggling like he once was.

The Voice, Season 27 Finale, Monday and Tuesday, May 19 and 20, 8/7c, NBC