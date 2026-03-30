CeeLo Green is making his return to The Voice. For the Season 29 Knockout Rounds, he’ll be serving as a mentor to John Legend and Adam Levine‘s teams. He’Harmonsll also be judging the in-season All-Star Competition, which will give one coach an advantage in the finale.

Green was one of the original coaches on the show alongside Levine, Christina Aguilera, and Blake Shelton. He served as a coach for Seasons 1, 2, and 3, then returned for Season 5 in 2013 before leaving the show.

Scroll down for everything we know about why Green left The Voice, including a controversy that surfaced around the same time that he quit.

Why did CeeLo Green leave The Voice?

Green announced his decision to leave The Voice during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2014. “I’m going to continue my relationship with NBC,” he said. “I have a television show development deal with them, as well, and hopefully some other talk show opportunities for later in the year. But yeah, I’m going to miss The Voice, too. I’m not coming back, guys.”

The singer explained that he had “so many other things” he wanted to do, including working on new music.

A few months later, he expanded on his decision in an interview with Us Weekly. “It easily and quickly became a job,” Green admitted. “Very, very obligating, taxing, and tiring. I still tip my hat to Adam and Blake and those guys who continuously do it, but I think I ran my course there just naturally.”

He said he parted ways with NBC “amicably” and explained that his decision had “everything to do with me having the leverage to go elsewhere and be a success as well.”

What was CeeLo Green’s controversy?

After Green announced his decision to leave The Voice, it was reported by The Wrap that he only did so to avoid being fired by the network.

“The general belief among the production was that he was feeling the weight of a legal case that could result in prison time,” the outlet reported. In October 2013, Green was charged with “furnishing ecstasy to a female victim,” according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

“Green allegedly slipped ecstasy to a 33-year-old female while the two were dining at a downtown Los Angeles restaurant sometime between July 13 and July 14, 2012,” the DA said. “The two later went back to the woman’s hotel. Prosecutors declined to file a charge of rape of an intoxicated person, citing insufficient evidence.”

After initially pleading not guilty, Green entered a no contest plea to one felony count of furnishing a controlled substance in August 2014 to avoid jail time. He was sentenced to three years probation.

The controversy worsened, though, when Green wrote in now-deleted tweets afterwards, “Women who have really been raped REMEMBER!!!” and, “If someone is passed out they’re not even WITH you consciously! so WITH Implies consent.”

He later apologized, writing, “I truly and deeply apologize for the comments attributed to me on Twitter. Those comments were idiotic, untrue and not what I believe.”

The Voice, Season 29, Mondays, 9/8c, NBC