The Knockout Rounds begin on the March 30 episode of The Voice, and one of the singers hoping to continue moving on in the competition after her performance is Liv Ciara.

Liv previously auditioned for Season 28 of The Voice, but did not make it through the Blind Auditions. She returned for Season 29 and got chair turns from Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine, ultimately choosing the former as her coach.

In the Battle Rounds, Liv lost to Mikenley Brown, but Clarkson saved her by using her Super Steal to keep the teenager in the competition. Scroll down to learn more about Liv as the next round approaches.

Who is Liv Ciara?

Liv is a high school student and singer (she was 16 when she auditioned for The Voice). She attends St. Dominic High School, a Catholic school in Missouri.

While Liv is pursuing a music career on The Voice, she has already released original music (her EP Out Loud came out in February). She also has performance experience in a cover band with her dad.

In addition to singing, Liv plays piano and guitar. “I honestly couldn’t see myself doing anything else,” she told Fox 2 Now. “Music is so special, and I want to write songs and perform so other people can experience that connection.”

Where is Liv Ciara from?

Liv is from Saint Peters, Missouri.

What happened to Liv Ciara on The Voice Season 28?

When Liv auditioned for Season 28 of The Voice, she sang “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter for her audition. None of the coaches turned their chairs and admitted her song choice was the reason why.

“It was all down to the song choice,” Niall Horan admitted. “You gotta give yourself a little bit more room to do your thing because it’s clear and obvious how good of a singer you are.”

Meanwhile, Reba McEntire urged Liv to return for another chance. “Hopefully come back again, try it again, maybe with a different type of song,” she suggested. And Liv did just that!

“Since my last audition, I’ve been performing nonstop with my dad,” she shared ahead of her Season 29 audition. “We are a cover band and I’ve been making sure to really work on connecting with every song that I’ve been singing.”

The Voice, Season 29, Mondays, 9/8c, NBC