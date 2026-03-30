What To Know In the March 30 episode of FBI, the team investigates a double homicide in Brooklyn and uncovers a much more dangerous operation.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the mini-crossover with CIA‘s Necar Zadegan guest starring.

If you need someone with international knowledge, call in CIA‘s Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard (Necar Zadegan). That’s what FBI‘s Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza) and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) do in TV Insider’ exclusive sneak peek at their show’s Monday, March 30, episode.

In “3 Up, 3 Down,” the team goes after a corrupt longshoreman after a double homicide in Brooklyn only to discover that something sinister has been smuggled into NY. During the race to stop the threat, Isobel enlists Nikki’s help.

In our first-look clip, Isobel thanks Nikki for coming to 26 Fed. (We wonder how she’d feel if she knew that one of her fusion cell, Nick Gehlfuss‘ Special Agent Bill Goodman, has been going down to the FBI’s HQ to report on the team, per his assignment to find the CIA’s mole.)

“Sure, New York Station’s always happy to help our friends at the FBI,” Nikki says, before turning to the case. “So, Falconer is stateside?” She does know details about him, including his real name, and she cautions that he’s “violent” and “shows no mercy.”

But Jubal seems to be looking for some good news for them when he asks, “So, he’s tough on his own turf. But what about an away game? He have the resources to pull off an op here?”

Nikki, unfortunately, doesn’t have the answer he was probably hoping to hear. Watch the full video above for more.

CIA established a mutual respect between Nikki and Jubal from the first episode, when the latter was the one to pitch Bill to the former for her fusion cell and to be Case Officer Colin Glass’ (Tom Ellis) partner. “They wrote it really beautifully in that it’s clear that there is a respect that comes from people who’ve had to rely on one another and people who rely on people they trust, even if it’s not between them, but like family — ‘Don’t know what you’re doing, don’t know what you’ve been through, but here’s the 20 bucks you asked for,’” Zadegan told us. “We have that dynamic between our characters.”

What are you hoping to see in FBI and CIA crossovers? Let us know in the comments section below.

FBI, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS