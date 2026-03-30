What To Know Late Night With Seth Meyers will take a three week hiatus starting March 30, returning with new episodes on April 20.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon are also taking brief breaks.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert resumes new episodes on March 30 after a short break, ahead of its final episode airing on May 21.

Late night is preparing for spring break, as several shows are set to go dark over the next few weeks, including Late Night With Seth Meyers, which will take an extended three-week vacation.

According to LateNighter, Meyers’ break begins on Monday, March 30, with new episodes scheduled to return on Monday, April 20. The show will be airing reruns over the next three weeks, starting tonight with the January 15 episode, featuring guests Carrie Coon and Kenan Thompson.

Meyers isn’t the only one taking a hiatus, though. ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! will also be off this week before returning with new episodes on Monday, April 6. Meanwhile, Meyers’ NBC lead-in, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, will take two weeks off starting April 7.

CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert returns with new episodes tonight, March 30, after taking this past week off. This will mark the final run of episodes of the long-running talk show, which airs its last ever episode on May 21.

Colbert appeared on Late Night back in January, where he opened up to Meyers about the cancelation of The Late Show. “It feels real now,” he said. “It did not feel… I know it was real, but now, there’s four months left.”

He added, “You can do comedy in a lot of different places. There’s no place like the Ed Sullivan Theater, but it’s really the people. That’s really what I care about. That’s really what I’ll miss more than anything, and we’ll do something else together, but it feels real now. I’m not thrilled with it.”

Meyers, meanwhile, will be keeping busy during his show’s hiatus. He’s currently in the middle of a live tour, with shows scheduled in Missouri and New York during his late show break. In addition, he hosts the podcasts Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers alongside his brother Josh and The Lonely Island & Seth Meyers Podcast, which he hosts with Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone.