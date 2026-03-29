‘The Forsytes’: What’s at Stake for Frances After That Major Reveal? Tuppence Middleton Explains

What To Know Frances Forsyte’s carefully constructed life is threatened by her husband Jo’s past dalliances.

Jo is torn between his love for Frances and his unresolved feelings for Louisa.

Actress Tuppence Middleton talks about Frances’ place in the Forsyte family and her love for Jo.

Frances Forsyte (Tuppence Middleton) finds herself in quite a predicament. After a lifetime of careful planning, she has secured what appears to be the perfect life: a lovely marriage to Jo (Danny Griffin); a headstrong daughter, June (Justine Moore), who just made her debut; and a household that stands as the envy of polite society. But a revelation about her husband’s past, along with the sudden reappearance of a few telling mementos from that forbidden chapter, threatens to unravel everything she has so meticulously built. Warning: Spoilers for Season 1 Episode 2 of The Forsytes ahead!

In Episode 2 of PBS’ Masterpiece: The Forsytes, those cracks begin to show as Frances is forced to confront the uneasy truth that even the most carefully constructed lives can be undone by secrets that refuse to stay buried.

In the first episode, the revelation that Louisa (Eleanor Tomlinson), Jo’s long-lost love from Italy, is living in London takes him by surprise. But the knowledge that she has had two children from their affair shocks Frances to her core. The two women quickly come to an agreement not to tell Jo. For Frances, the truth threatens to upend her entire life; for Louisa, revealing it would risk ruining Jo’s future, as well as her own. A pact is struck between them.

Unfortunately, Jo is a man of great passion and impulse, and seeing Louisa reignites his fervor for her. Flashbacks to their time in Italy show him painting while she serves as his muse, their romance cut short by the realities of their stations: she a lady’s maid, he a gentleman. Unable to stop thinking about her, Jo tracks her down and visits her. Twice. On the first visit, Louisa manages to hide the truth, but on the second surprise visit, Jo gets an eyeful of their children, Jos (Dexter Seaton) and Holly (Tilly Walker).

Shocked, he demands to know why he was never told. Louisa explains that they barely knew each other, that they came from different worlds, and that when he married, she did not wish to burden him.

Elder Jolyon (Stephen Moyer) checks in on Frances, and she admits that “a matter” has come to her attention, one she is unsure how to handle. She brings him into the fold of her conspiracy, needing both a co-conspirator and a confidant, as she fears losing her husband. Together, they will work together to help Jo out of this predicament.

Jo returns home and tells Frances about Louisa. She admits she already knows about the children and insists it is a problem best left hidden, though Jo says he cannot “wish away two human beings.” Frances makes Jo promise to keep the secret of his illegitimate children, and he agrees that no one will know.

However, June overhears the conversation.

The relationship between Jo and his wife, Frances, is a tricky one. While they appear to be opposites, she, the pragmatist, and he, the romantic, are a happily married couple until the issue of Louisa arises. Frances is far from a villain, so one does not wish to root for her downfall. A loving and resourceful wife, a wonderful mother, and a whip-smart woman who understands the ways of the world, Frances is much more than a mere obstacle. Speaking to TV Insider, actress Tuppence Middleton explains Frances’ position after Louisa enters the scene.

“Louisa comes into their life and sort of throws this hand grenade into their family,” explained the actress. “There was a really solid foundation; this couple did love each other, and they had a good life despite their differences. They’re very different people. Their natures are kind of opposing, but there is genuine, real love there because we wanted it to feel like a difficult decision for Jolyon, too.”

“If it’s just an easy path, and you understand he’s going to choose Louisa because, you know, she was his first love, or a soul mate or whatever, then there’s no drama there,” continued Middleton. “We had to create a life that is very difficult for him to leave, and his bond with June, Frances’ daughter, is also really strong. So it’s a genuinely complex situation for everyone, including June. I think it brings out the best and worst in all of them.”

Though married into the family, Frances is perhaps the most like a Forsyte of the Forsytes in her demeanor, a truth underscored by how instinctively she turns to her father-in-law, Jolyon (Moyer), in a moment of crisis, seeking not just comfort, but also to work on strategy.

“In many ways, on paper, she would have been a much better match with Jo’s father, with Jolyon Sr., in terms of their paths being aligned, and their sense of duty and reputation and family is very well matched,” explained Middleton. “So I think they have a really deep friendship and a great understanding of what their position is in society and in the family. And I think that in the beginning, Francis is very sure of her position in the family, in society, and as a woman. But then things get shattered for her.”

Meanwhile, at the firm, Jo, Soames, and Jolyon clash over leadership and direction. James pushes for a vote to replace Jo as chairman with Soames, while also backing a lucrative gold mine investment in Ceylon using imported labor. Jo objects, calling it a gamble, but after he leaves, the partners agree to proceed. As the vote nears, divisions deepen over whether Jo or Soames should lead.

Irene (Millie Gibson) is still looking for a way to pay for Paris, seeking employment as a typist, much to the chagrin of her stepmother, Clarissa (Fiona Button), while spending time with Soames. During these moments, she speaks openly about her ambitions and her plan to leave for Paris shortly, even selling her precious jewelry to make her dream a reality. Soames expresses admiration for her and encourages those dreams, even as he grows more emotionally attached. By the end of the episode, he confesses his feelings, telling Irene that he loves her, and proposes they build a future together, even offering to go to Paris with her if she accepts.

June is being set up by her mother and grandmother, Ann (Francesca Annis), with the well-bred but dull Horatio (George Lammiman). While trying to hide from potential suitors and pushy family members, June meets Philip Bosinney (Jamie Flatters), a young socialist with grandiose plans. Needless to say, he catches her attention.

The episode ends on a note of promise for young love for some, and the possible implosion of a marriage for others, while the men attempt to outmaneuver each other in business, setting the stage for a cornucopia of conflicts that will soon collide.

Masterpiece: The Forsytes, Sundays, 9/8c, PBS (check local listings at pbs.org)