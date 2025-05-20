Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

[WARNING: This post contains MAJOR spoilers from the Season 27 finale of The Voice.]

Season 27 of The Voice came to an epic conclusion with the Tuesday, May 20, finale. At the very end of the episode, Adam David from Michael Buble’s team was announced as the winner of the season.

The season’s runner-up was Jaelen from Team Kelsea Ballerini, followed by RENZO (Team John Legend) in third place, Lucia Flores (Team Adam Levine) in fourth place, and Jadyn Cree (Team Bublé) in fifth place.

The results stemmed from the Top 5’s performances during Part 1 of the finale on Monday, May 19. After each finalist took the stage twice, viewers cast their votes for their favorites, and the one with the most votes prevailed.

Monday’s episode featured the artists performing one uptempo song and one ballad. Renzo sang “Fly Away” and “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over,” while Lucia rocked out to “Wish You Were Here” and “Wildflower.” For Jadyn’s final two performances, she sang “Come On Eileen” and “Lose You to Love Me.” Jaelen performed “What Was I Thinkin'” and “Cold,” and Adam sang “Hard Fought Hallelujah” and “You Are So Beautiful.”

Bublé is the only coach returning to the show for Season 28 later this year. He will be joined by Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan, all of whom have also served as coaches in the past.

Before the Season 27 winner was announced, there was a fun-filled finale event, which included performances from the season’s contestants and some superstar guests. Former coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys, and Chance the Rapper all hit the stage, as did Season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood. Foreigner, Joe Jonas, James Bay, and Sheryl Crow were all also on-hand to sing.

A premiere date for Season 28 of The Voice hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it will be coming back in September and airing on Mondays from 8 to 10 p.m. and Tuesdays from 8 to 10 p.m. However, once October hits, the show will switch to a once-a-week format and only air on Mondays.

